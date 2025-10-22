Inside extraordinary farmhouse with swish kitchen, entertaining suite, and award-winning bathroom

Birkdale Farm is a beautiful home that dates back to the 1630s.

With current planning permission for the conversion of two outbuildings to two dwellings, a wonderful small-scale development opportunity exists for anyone wishing to sell on, lease or utilise for family.

Through the arched doorway of the farmhouse is a wide hallway with stone floor, exposed beams and thick walls.

A newly-renovated Symphony kitchen has an island with quartz worktop, while within an alcove is a Rangemaster cooker with induction hob. A door leads out to the stone patio and gardens.

Next to the kitchen is a boot room with exterior door, and a pantry.

An exposed stone fireplace is a central feature that divides dining and living rooms, the latter with large sofas that curve in front of the fire. Light fittings are handcrafted, and overhead beams feature original 1600s ship carvings.

Another versatile room has scenic views, and a beamed bar room has a bespoke bar with mirror shelving and built-in seating, while an adjoining w.c. of bold decor features marble surfaces.

On the first floor, the principal suite with walk-in wardrobe has an elevated freestanding bath. Curved walls conceal a walk-in shower room, and views stretch over countryside.

A second king-size bedroom with a stone fireplace and exposed beam, has stone-mullion windows, and fitted wardrobes. There’s a family bathroom, a single bedroom, then another king-size with en suite, above the garage.

Lawned gardens bordering open fields include a patio area.

By the farmhouse with integral garage are buildings that present an opportunity for development.

Planning permission (ref. 24/01315/FUL) was granted on May 20, 2025 for conversion of the barn and stables into three and four-bedroom homes, respectively, both with driveways, landscaped settings and gorgeous views. See photograph captions for more detail.

The barns could equally be used for equestrian or leisure interests.

Birkdale Farm, Birkhouse, is for sale at £1,500,000 with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire, tel. 01423 225121.

