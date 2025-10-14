​One of area's finest 17th-century homes for sale as restoration project at £1m

Barkisland Hall dates back to 1638, and is an 'outstanding Grade I listed country house of exceptional architectural and historic importance'.

Originally built for John Gledhill, the Hall needs some restoration to return it to its former grandeur, although, says the agent: 'its historical character and architectural integrity remain largely intact, offering a rare and rewarding opportunity'.

With almost five acres of landscaped gardens and paddocks, the Hall combines period character with adaptable living space, and has multiple reception rooms, five bedrooms, a self-contained upper floor, cellars and extensive garaging.

From the imposing entrance porch, inscribed with the 1638 date stone and the initials of John Gledhill and his wife, is an oak-panelled reception hall with a feature staircase and open fireplace.

Main rooms display many original features, including stone mullion windows, carved fireplaces and exposed beams. A dining kitchen combines traditional character with modern fittings, while dining and sitting rooms both have wall panelling.

Further ground floor rooms include a library and a utility, while vaulted cellars provide storage.

Ornate wood carvings and intricate ceiling designs add interest to the first floor landing, off which are three spacious double bedrooms, with one en-suite, then a house bathroom, dressing room, and a cinema room.

The entire top floor is the principal suite, with a bright, vast bedroom displaying country views through mullion windows, two dressing rooms, storage, a stylish en-suite, and a 'hobby room'.

A separate staircase leads to an en suite office or fifth bedroom.

Electric gates lead in to 4.8 acres of gardens and paddocks, along with detached garages, stone terraces, trees, and panoramic views.

Situated on the edge of Barkisland village, the property has countryside walks and nearby local amenities that include a village school, shop, post office, and pub.

​​Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, is priced at £1,000,000, with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden, tel. 01422 822277.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire The grand oak-panelled entrance hall with feature staircase and open fire. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

2 . Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire The corner staircase in the panelled reception hall. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

3 . Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire The date stone and carved initials above the doorway on the stone porch. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

4 . Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire Mullion windows feature strongly within the Grade1-listed property. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales