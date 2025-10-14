Historic Barkisland Hall is for sale at a price of £1m.placeholder image
​One of area's finest 17th-century homes for sale as restoration project at £1m

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 12:03 BST
​This magnificent stone property in a lovely semi-rural location is one of Calderdale’s finest 17th-century homes, with exceptional features that include stunning mullion windows, carved gables, and a porch inscribed with its original date and the initials of those who first lived there.

Barkisland Hall dates back to 1638, and is an 'outstanding Grade I listed country house of exceptional architectural and historic importance'.

Originally built for John Gledhill, the Hall needs some restoration to return it to its former grandeur, although, says the agent: 'its historical character and architectural integrity remain largely intact, offering a rare and rewarding opportunity'.

With almost five acres of landscaped gardens and paddocks, the Hall combines period character with adaptable living space, and has multiple reception rooms, five bedrooms, a self-contained upper floor, cellars and extensive garaging.

From the imposing entrance porch, inscribed with the 1638 date stone and the initials of John Gledhill and his wife, is an oak-panelled reception hall with a feature staircase and open fireplace.

Main rooms display many original features, including stone mullion windows, carved fireplaces and exposed beams. A dining kitchen combines traditional character with modern fittings, while dining and sitting rooms both have wall panelling.

Further ground floor rooms include a library and a utility, while vaulted cellars provide storage.

Ornate wood carvings and intricate ceiling designs add interest to the first floor landing, off which are three spacious double bedrooms, with one en-suite, then a house bathroom, dressing room, and a cinema room.

The entire top floor is the principal suite, with a bright, vast bedroom displaying country views through mullion windows, two dressing rooms, storage, a stylish en-suite, and a 'hobby room'.

A separate staircase leads to an en suite office or fifth bedroom.

Electric gates lead in to 4.8 acres of gardens and paddocks, along with detached garages, stone terraces, trees, and panoramic views.

Situated on the edge of Barkisland village, the property has countryside walks and nearby local amenities that include a village school, shop, post office, and pub.

​​Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, is priced at £1,000,000, with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden, tel. 01422 822277.

The grand oak-panelled entrance hall with feature staircase and open fire.

1. Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire

The grand oak-panelled entrance hall with feature staircase and open fire. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden

The corner staircase in the panelled reception hall.

2. Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire

The corner staircase in the panelled reception hall. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden

The date stone and carved initials above the doorway on the stone porch.

3. Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire

The date stone and carved initials above the doorway on the stone porch. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden

Mullion windows feature strongly within the Grade1-listed property.

4. Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire

Mullion windows feature strongly within the Grade1-listed property. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden

