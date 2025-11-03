Inside £1.5m Grade 1-listed manor with grand hall, bespoke kitchen and two acres

Within a beautiful fields and woodland setting, the Grade I-listed manor has two acres of quiet, private gardens.

Gates within stone walls open to the sweeping driveway that leads to the manor, then around it to a detached triple garage.

Lawned and landscaped grounds form an attractive surround, with stone terraces, and open views.

An entrance hall with stone floor leads on to rooms including the bespoke, handmade kitchen, commissioned in 2021 from Drew Forsyth and Co of Hebden Bridge,

This central kitchen has an electric Aga, with four ovens, while worktops are granite, and wooden beams trace the ceiling.

Statement pendant lights are by Timothy Oulton, and an island unit has a Villeroy and Boch sink and tap.

Integrated appliances include a double dishwasher, a fridge, freezer, and wine fridge.

A dedicated fridge room and w.c. add further practicality, and there's a cellar.

The formal dining room has stone-mullion windows with diamond leaded glazing, a feature fireplace, and detailed decor, while a beamed sitting room with tall windows and a wrought-iron chandelier has Yorkshire stone flags underfoot, and a log fire.

A minstrel’s gallery above is versatile space that links to a dressing room.

Stairs lead up to bedrooms and a bathroom.

Also from the great hall is a beamed billiard room with panelled walls and double-aspect mullion windows.

A striking fireplace, with carved stone surround and tiled hearth, brings a sense of tradition.

On the main landing, the luxurious principal suite has a private hallway, a bespoke dressing room, and a spa-style bathroom with a William Holland copper roll-top bath, and a double washbasin vanity. A Toto electric heated toilet is a modern comfort.

Another beamed double bedroom has its own bathroom, while a ground floor bedroom offers flexibility as a guest suite, or alternative.

Two further doubles with exposed beams share a family bathroom, and have gorgeous views.

Outdoors, a large jacuzzi hot tub sits on a sun-catching terrace.

High Bentley Manor, Halifax, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

1 . High Bentley Manor, Halifax, West Yorkshire The beamed and bespoke dining kitchen with mullion windows and Yorkshire stone flooring. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . High Bentley Manor, Halifax, West Yorkshire A reception room with striking fireplace and a cosy warmth. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . High Bentley Manor, Halifax, West Yorkshire Another lovely living space, with the minstrel's gallery above. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales