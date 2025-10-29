Step inside this adorable rural home with stunning views at every turn

Despite its quiet location, the house is only a short drive from local amenities.

It is described by the agent as a 'rare and highly sought after purchase'.

The interior of The Wash House is stunning, with many character features.

At ground level, there is a bright, modern yet homely kitchen with diner, equipped with SMEG appliances, an integrated dishwasher, and dual-aspect windows that display lovely views of the gardens and beyond.

Stone flag flooring and wooden accents add a cottage influence.

A sophisticated Neville Johnson glass banister is a stand-out feature, and there's a pantry tucked beneath the stairs.

The spacious living and dining area has a large and welcoming stone-built fireplace with multi-fuel log burner​, and natural light floods in to the living area ​that has extensive views.

The dining area ​can easily take a larger-style suite and with patio doors to the garden, is great for entertaining.

​To the front of the home​ is a Yorkshire stone-flagged patio, a large lawn, and parking​. Paddocks to both left and right are fenced and gated, and a side garden with herbaceous border leads to the greenhouse ​and a seating area​.

​A 14ft by eight ft log cabin with electricity and lighting is a further facility, and could potentially be adapted to home office use.

There's also a handy outdoor toilet.

The propert​y is not overlooked​, and has gorgeous views, whichever way you turn.

​Its southern aspect ensur​es all day sunshine when fine, and dramatic sunsets.

T​hree first floor bedrooms include a dual-aspect main bedroom with spectacular views, another roomy double with built-in wardrobe, and a good-size single room with eaves storage and a Velux window.

T​here is lapsed planning approval to extend this room into a double bedroom with a Juliet balcony.

​A contemporary shower room​ features a walk-in shower with glass screen, ​and wooden flooring​.

​The Wash House, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden, is priced at £680,000, with Hansons Property, Todmorden, tel. 01706 586222.

1 . The Wash House, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden The beamed kitchen with diner is bright and spacious. Photo: Adrian Dean Photo Sales

2 . The Wash House, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden A large stone fireplace with mutli-fuel stove is a warming feature in the beamed living room. Photo: Adrian Dean Photo Sales

3 . The Wash House, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden Well lit dining space has doors to outside, so ideal for entertaining. Photo: Adrian Dean Photo Sales

4 . The Wash House, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden The property has two fenced and gated paddocks. Photo: Hansons Property, Todmorden Photo Sales