Inside quirky landmark inn with accommodation and land for sale at £380,000

Run by the same landlord and landlady for 16 years, The Staff of Life Inn stands beneath the local landmark of Eagles Crag.

Stone-built and unassuming from the outside, it has a beamed, cosy and quirky interior with real fires and exceptional features.

The successful pub restaurant has been trading as an inn since 1836, and retains stone lintels, stone flagged floors, some original tongue and groove ceilings, and a vaulted corner that was once part of the beer cellar.

Its ground floor country bar and 46-cover restaurant has a turnover of circa £350,000 based on current operating hours of 5pm to close (Wednesday to Friday) and noon to close at weekends.

Agent Calder Valley Homes says there is 'clearly scope to open seven days per week and capitalise on lunch time trade also.

'Additionally, the three en suite bed and breakfast rooms are not marketed and have the potential to generate over £100,000 of income on Air b&b and booking.com or similar platforms'.

On the first and second floors are three en suite double guest bedrooms, and a private dining room to seat around 10.

The owner's duplex has two king-size bedrooms with mezzanines; a kitchen-diner; a cosy living room with multi-fuel fire, a bathroom and an office, all of which are described as "immaculately presented and well decorated".

There is parking space for 25 vehicles, and additional land of around two acres has scope for diversified income or development, subject to planning approval.

Turn-key handover of the property is possible, with fixtures and fittings available by separate negotiation, estimated to be worth around £25,000, (inventory/valuation to be agreed).

The Staff of Life Inn, ​550-552 Burnley Road, Todmorden, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £380,000, with Calder Valley Homes, Todmorden, tel. 01706 394463​.

