Inside stunning former church with bespoke kitchen, underfloor heating and five bedrooms

The detached and striking landmark property has exceptional architectural features, with modern comforts that have been introduced, and plenty of family living space.

Along with its five bedrooms, Christ Church has three bathrooms, and a stand-out kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and marble worktops, a breakfast island, a stone floor, and a large range cooker within an ornate framed setting.

The spacious lounge displays original stonework, with memorial tablets as historic features, then there are more modern additions with a cinema room, a home office and a utility space.

There's an impressive hall with high ceilings, a magnificent Victorian altar, and a bell tower with particular potential.

Stained glass windows and intricate stonework add to the unique appeal of the converted home, that has undergone significant renovation under its current owners, but has plenty of scope for further development.

With work still to be done on the property, the agents say this is reflected in the "realistic" asking price.

​Mixed mature trees​ surround Christ Church​ with​ its landscaped gardens, original pathways, and a driveway providing parking for up to four cars.

​Some gravestones and burials​ are included within the private grounds.

Described by the agent as "one of Todmorden's most remarkable homes" having both "historic grandeur and contemporary comfort", Christ Church has an annexe with its own entrance, has underfloor heating throughout, and a large vault under the altar that is used by the current owners as a workshop.

Built in 1832 with money made available through the Million Pound Act, Christ Church was designated the parish church in 1866, and served as such until it closed in 1992.

​Christ Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden, West Yorkshire​, is priced at £450,000, with Calder Valley Homes, Todmorden, tel. 01706 394463.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Christ Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden, West Yorkshire​ This Victorian church-turned-home for sale in Todmorden stands within private landscaped grounds. Photo: Calder Valley Homes, Todmorden Photo Sales

2 . Christ Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden, West Yorkshire​ The property has striking interior features with exposed stone walls, and stained glass windows. Photo: Calder Valley Homes, Todmorden Photo Sales

3 . Christ Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden, West Yorkshire​ A curved stone staircase illuminated by natural light from an arched window. Photo: Calder Valley Homes, Todmorden Photo Sales