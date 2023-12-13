Inside stunning five-bed home that dates back to 1400s - new on the market

This historic stone built property, in private grounds, with gardens and a cobbled courtyard, is the former Siddal Hall and dates back to the early 15th century.

Now a five double-bedroom, semi-detached home, its interior comprises an entrance hall, the lounge, a bar lounge, a dining room, dining kitchen and utility to the ground floor.

Five bedrooms, two en suites, and a house bathroom are above.

There is courtyard parking, and gardens to all sides.

An archway leads to the dining room with stone fireplace and walls, exposed beams and engineered oak flooring all combining to the great character.

Another reception room with built-in bar is ideal for entertaining, with a door leading outside.

From a side hall, the bright dining kitchen has traditional style units with a double electric oven, induction hob and extractor, with further integrated appliances.

A lovely beamed living room has a feature cast iron and tiled fireplace on a marble hearth with wooden surround, housing a coal-effect living flame gas fire, and a utility with store room completes the ground floor.

From the main lounge, a stone staircase with wrought iron bannister leads to a split-level landing with room for seating, then the first floor.

Five bedrooms feature a mix of beams, open stonework and mullion windows. Two en suites include one with a freestanding roll-top bath, and there’s a beamed main bathroom.

Beyond the cobbled courtyard are lawned and patio areas, with a large, enclosed garden, mainly paved, with trees and shrubs.

The basement is accessed from the garden, although a stone staircase to the bar lounge remains.

An old butcher's block is intact, with the Yorkshire stone floor.

4, Holts Terrace Halifax, is for sale at £425,000, with Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax, tel. 01422 648400

1 . 4 Holts Terrace, Halifax HX3 9AJ A patio area forms part of the gardens that include lawns and established trees and shrubs. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . 4, Holts Terrace, Halifax HX3 9AJ The beamed dining room has both character and space. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . 4, Holts Terrace, Halifax HX3 9AJ A cosy sitting room with feature fireplace. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . 4, Holts Terrace, Halifax HX3 9AJ This bar lounge or second reception room also features open stonework and ceiling beams. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales