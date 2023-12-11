See inside this former masonic hall that's hit the market at £450,000

An impressive former masonic hall in Brighouse which is suitable for redevelopment has entered the property market at a price of £450,000.

The substantial stone-built property, Brighouse Assembly Rooms, is based on Briggate within the town centre, and has the potential to be transformed to a unique Grand Designs style residential property, or a wide range of commercial options.

Its various interior spaces include two bars, a snooker room, a ceremony room and a function room with timber flooring and large windows, on the first floor, and a commercial kitchen.

To the rear of the ground floor of the property is a three-bedroom flat, as well as a basement facility providing ancillary stores.

An outdoor rear yard provides private parking, with a small terrace area.

The property benefits from excellent transport links, with junction 25 of the M62 motorway within two miles and Brighouse train station within a five-minute walk.

The sale of Brighouse Assembly Rooms is being handled by Halifax-based property consultancy Walker Singleton, and has a guide price of £450,000.

Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker said: “Due to its significant redevelopment and commercial appeal, we expect Brighouse Assembly Rooms to be a popular site.

"We are already seeing a high level of interest in the property”.

He continued: “The space available within the property, coupled with its town centre location, make it suitable for a wide range of redevelopment options.

“I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and to arrange a viewing.”

Brighouse Masonic Lodge bought and moved to the Assembly Rooms in 1907, holding monthly meetings within its walls.

Brighouse Assembly Rooms, Briggate, Brighouse, is for sale with Walker Singleton, Halifax, at £450,000, tel. 0113 848 0000.

