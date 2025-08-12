Inside two-bed modern duplex apartment with balcony looking over valley

The two-bedroom property within Barkisland Mill has its own balcony with stunning valley views, access to both a swimming pool and gym, and secure off road parking. There are fishing rights to a scenic lake to the rear of the apartments as an added bonus.

There is an 'immaculately presented' open plan lounge, kitchen and diner, plus a mezzanine level, and both of the two bedrooms have their own en suite facilities.

An additional storage room has plumbing for utilities and the potential to install a further w.c..

Within​ several acres of lovely grounds and​ a rural style setting, the apartments are also close to amenities within the village of Barkisland.

​The open plan arrangement has good natural light and views from the double glazed window and patio doors to the front.

The modern kitchen area has fitted units with an integrated oven and hob, an extractor hood, stainless steel sink and drainer, and an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

A breakfast bar with pendant lighting above separates the kitchen from a spacious dining area, and space for soft lounge seating.

Exposed wooden beams and an exposed stone wall feature within ​one of th​e double bedroom​s. Both have ceiling beams and en suite facilities​, and one has fitted wardrobes.

There is space on the apartment's balcony for bistro style seating, which is a bonus in the warmer months of the year.

​The mezzanine ​is currently ​in use as a ​further living space​, and has wall light points, exposed beams and ​a velux ​window skylight.

A swimming pool and a gym are available for residents to use, with access included within a yearly service charge.​ Ground rent for the property is £150, with a service charge of £3,880.27 annually.

This apartment, no. 17, Barkisland Mill, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, H​alifax, is for sale at £220,000, with William H Brown, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, tel. 01422 833553.

