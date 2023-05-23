Inside this contemporary farmhouse conversion with the option to live off grid

A chance to live off grid - or simply well away from neighbours and other buildings in a stunning location with valley views, is presented by this home.

This very private and contemporary style converted farmhouse with two acres of land near Hebden Bridge is described by the agents as "a place of inspiration, enjoyment and serenity".

Glorious views stretch in every direction of the moorland location, with Colden Valley as a backdrop.

The house interior is stylish and practical with 'robust eco credentials'.

A kitchen with diner is the hub of the home, with bespoke units and an Aga. Behind it is a bright, multi-use space with velux windows which was once the old dairy, and is now ideal as a snug, home office or alternative use.

In the lounge is a large multi-fuel stove, and natural light floods in through full height windows.

The dining room too has wonderful views. Large windows and glazed doors throughout the property link outside with inside.

From a corner in the lounge is a birch ply staircase to the upper floor and three double bedrooms.

One bedroom forms part of a self-contained studio flat, with potential to use as a means of income, or as guest accomodation.

A side door from the studio opens to a mezzanine balcony with room for chairs and table.

Two bathrooms within the house include a family bathroom with bath and walk-in shower, and a shower room within the self-contained unit.

Solid wood flooring is fitted throughout the property, apart from in the kitchen, where there is a slate floor.

There is great potential to develop the property further, with an adjoining barn providing options.

A bank of solar panels provide energy, while water is from the spring, and there is a newly fitted waste treatment unit to the rear. Currently the central heating and Aga are oil powered.

The house has 'exceptional' insulation throughout, to keep it warm in the colder months of the year.

Wildlife with a great variety of birds can be seen around the area, and there is meadowland suitable for livestock if required. The land can be cultivated for growing vegetables and fruit, or creation of a flower garden. A pond lies to the rear.

The railway stations in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, along with the range of services and amenities offered by both, are just over three miles away.

The property is reached along a lane that passes through several fields.

This home in Higher Heath, Low Ling Lane, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BA is for sale at £675,000 with EweMove, and advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Higher Heath, Low Ling Lane, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BA Looking up towards the house from the rear. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2 . Higher Heath, Low Ling Lane, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BA The lunge has a large, multi-fuel stove as a centrepiece. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Higher Heath, Low Ling Lane, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BA Room with a view - large windows bring natural light in while displaying the scenery outdoors. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4 . Higher Heath, Low Ling Lane, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BA The birch ply staircase leads up from a corner in the lounge. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales