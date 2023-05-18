This four bedroom farmhouse with land, in Hey Head Lane, Todmorden, is attracting interest, priced at £750,000.

The housing market in Todmorden is seeing an enduring surge of interest, as buyers from the north, south, and even abroad in some cases, seek to make their home in the town that was listed as 'one of the best places to live' by the Sunday Times in 2021.

It's bucking the trend in house prices too, as estate agents report offers above the asking price in many cases, on lower, middle and higher market properties.

Darran Joseph, head of sales at Fine and Country, Calder Valley, said that Todmorden is one of his "richest veins for selling quality property".

With reference to one high end home with several acres of land for sale in Todmorden, he said there were viewing requests made almost immediately, which went on to generate offers above the asking price.

He recalls instances of people visiting Hebden Bridge, who then explore a bit further and discover Todmorden with its independent shops and businesses, lively music scene, and stunning surrounding countryside and walks.

"It's a place that ticks a lot of boxes for people, and Hebden Bridge might be seen as more of a weekend tourist destination so not self sustaining in quite the same way," said Darran.

"Three viewers I had recently for a Todmorden property included one local person, another from Cambridgeshire who is now able to work from home exclusively and wanted to return to the north for various reasons, and the other was from London.

This detached home in Todmorden sold within a day of being put on the market with an asking price of £520,000.

"There's certainly plenty of ongoing interest in the sector I deal with, of properties of £500k and above, and even though the talk is all of rising interest rates and the effect this has on property sales, the mortgage market remains competitive.

"For those looking to take a fixed rate product there are offers being made below the Bank of England base rate. People still see borrowing as an option and that's helping to keep the market going."

Mark Banks, area director of EweMove estate agency said his sales in Todmorden have been so brisk, properties have gone within a day of being posted.

He said: "Just about every house I've sold lately in the £100,000 to £500,000 bracket has gone within a week, with people queueing up to view.

"One property was bought by a lady from France who had visited the area and fallen in love with Todmorden.

"The market here is on fire, it's not slowing down at all.

"I'm seeing buyers from Manchester, London, and actually from Hebden Bridge as people seem to be moving more this way in general.

"Recent years have been crazy for property and I'm still selling just as many houses as ever, across the board.

"This area has great appeal beyond the 'Happy Valley' vibe, with good transport links making travel to Manchester, London, Leeds so easy.

