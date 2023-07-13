Inside swish mill apartments with special features from pool and gym, to riverside garden

Two character apartments within different mill conversions in stunning locations have come on to the market.

One is a ground floor apartment within the award winning Barkisland Mill and its eight acres of grounds, that has a swimming pool and gym for residents, and fishing rights for the lake.

This duplex apartment also has a private balcony with country views.

Arranged over two floors, it has original mill features that include exposed stone and brickwork, timber ceilings and exposed beams. There are new kitchen and bathroom suites, with new flooring throughout, and new electric radiators.

Its ground floor has an entrance hall, kitchen and living room, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom above.

The living room is large enough for separate seating and dining areas, while the kitchen has an integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher, a four-ring ceramic hob with oven below, and breakfast bar.

A hallway utility cupboard has plumbing for a washer.

Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and one has French windows to a balcony overlooking countryside.

A new bathroom includes a bath with dual shower over, and a wash basin within vanity unit.

Leisure facilities include a gym, a swimming pool with steam room and fishing rights on the lake.

Eight acres of grounds include woodland walks and lovely views. There is car-parking, lift access, and a full-time caretaker on site.

Barkisland is a stroll away, with a village pub, cricket club, church and school, while neighbouring villages have wider facilities.

The M62 is 10 minutes’ drive away and there’s a railway station at nearby Sowerby Bridge.

The apartment is leasehold with a residue of 999 years from January 1, 2000. Ground rent is £100 pa. and there's a maintenance charge of £200 per month.

This property in Barkisland Mill, Beestonley Lane, Halifax, is for sale at £185,000, with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden, tel. 01422 822277.

Another exceptional ground floor apartment is on the market at Greenups Mill in Sowerby Bridge.

This apartment has an enclosed garden, overlooks the river, and has parking for two cars.

It is well placed for shops, bars and restaurants, and the train station in Sowerby Bridge.

In the lounge are exposed iron and brickwork features, with French doors to the garden.

The beamed dining kitchen includes a double gas Rangemaster cooker and a double hob with extractor hood set within the exposed brick chimney breast. There are ceiling spotlights and a stable door.

A built in pantry provides space for appliances, with added shelving, and there's a store cupboard in the hallway.

A main double bedroom has a front facing window, while the second bedroom has exposed iron-works to the ceiling.

There's a walk-in double shower cubicle within the shower room, with a heated towel rail, extractor fan and tiled floor.

An enclosed rear garden looks over the river, and includes lawned and patio areas with flower, shrub and tree borders.

The service charge for the leasehold apartment is currently £248 a month and ground rent is £15 a year.

This apartment in Greenups Mill, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, is priced at £140,000, with Baxter Estate Agents, Elland, tel. 01484 817364.

Both properties are advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Barkisland Mill, Beestonley Lane, Halifax The interior of the apartment has space with character. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

2 . Barkisland Mill, Beestonley Lane, Halifax A balcony with country views is accessible from the apartment kitchen. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

3 . Barkisland Mill, Beestonley Lane, Halifax The open plan arrangement includes a spacious beamed lounge. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

4 . Barkisland Mill, Beestonley Lane, Halifax Fishing rights in the lake is included within the apartment's amenities. Photo: VG Estate Agent, Ripponden Photo Sales