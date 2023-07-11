This Grade ll listed Hall with an air of grandeur could be yours for £620,000

An imposing Todmorden property has come up for sale, creating the chance to live in one of the area's landmark buildings.

Historic Todmorden Hall South has been carefully renovated over years, with many of its period and architectural features preserved.

The Hall is Grade ll listed, and comes with large gardens to both front and rear, and private parking.

Semi-detached with a striking facade, steep gabled roofs and mullion windows, the four-bedroom property exudes character.

The original hall was built way back in the 13th century: in 1293, a house is recorded belonging to the De la Deane or De la Dene family, and records show it was at that time that John, son of William de la Dene, granted all his lands in Todmorden to Alice, daughter of William de Radcliffe.

Later, in the 1500s, a timber-framed house was built by the Savile family. This was later owned by the Radcliffe family and in 1602, Saville Radcliffe inherited the hall from his grandfather, Charles Radcliffe.

The hall was rebuilt and the west wing cased in stone around 1603. A mantelpiece is dated 1603, and a lintel with a coat of arms is inscribed SR for Saville Radcliffe.

In the east wing is an oak panelled room with the carved initials of Saville Radcliffe and his wife, Kathleen Hyde, and a secret chamber over the central corridor still exists.

The oak entrance door with carvings above is a striking feature of the property for sale: its hallway reveals exposed timber beams, ornate and stone fireplaces, and period staircases, with decorative plaster work.

Landscaped gardens have lawns, planted beds and pathways, with far reaching views of surrounding hills

Returning to the history of the Hall, in 1717, the estate was bought by John Fielden, who ran his cloth business there, with his wife Tamar.

In 1743, the central hall was divided into smaller rooms, then in 1795, Anthony Crossley bought the estate.

Dr James Joseph Hague Taylor who married Anne, the daughter of Anthony Crossley, is recorded as being there in 1810, and from around 1828, it was the home of their son James Taylor. His son, Dr Herbert Coupland Taylor, lived there for nine years.

In 1838, the building was damaged by a mob protesting against the Poor Law Amendment Act.

Todmorden Hall South, Hall Street, Todmorden, OL14 7AD is for sale at £620,000, with Anthony J Turner, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 846770.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

