Inside the west wing of Grade ll-listed Stansfield Hall, that's now for sale

First Floor West at Stansfield Hall is undergoing renovation with modern upgrades, with many period fixtures and fittings remaining intact.

Built in 1640 for James Stansfield, Stansfield Hall is a Grade II listed former mansion house which now functions as five individual dwellings.

This sale consists of the upper two floors of the Hall’s west-facing wing, that forms part of the property’s gothic revival style extension, added in 1862 for local MP Joshua Fielden.

This extension was designed by architect John Gibson, whose other works included Todmorden Town Hall, Dobroyd Castle and the Unitarian Church.

A solid oak door leads into the private entrance, and an open, winding staircase with oak balustrade rises to the first floor hallway, off which lies the property’s large dining kitchen featuring a central island with breakfast-bar, and solid-oak worktops.

Steps lead from the dining area to a study with built-in furniture.

Across from this is a spacious lounge with dual-aspect windows. An oriel bay-window looks over the grounds, and there’s a Tiger gas-fire with limestone fireplace surround.

The first floor’s two double bedrooms include a guest bedroom with wardrobes and en-suite shower room, and another bathroom.

Off the second floor landing is the main bedroom that has a dressing room and an open fire with oak mantel. A large mullion window displays stunning woodland views.

Another double bedroom and house bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath and walk-in shower, completes the second floor.

An undeveloped attic room is currently used for storage, but carries planning permission for a south-facing dormer window, so creating potential for a suite or home cinema.

There is parking for three cars and a single garage with power and light. The property’s privately-owned and maintained grounds include tiered, landscaped gardens with a private seating area.

Charnock Bates’ director, Ben Waites, said: “First Floor West is a unique opportunity to live in an impressive, spacious character building. It offers modern living space wrapped up in beautiful period features, which will really appeal to prospective buyers looking for a special home.

“Its historic links and importance to the area coupled with its high-specification finish and picturesque setting, mean the property offers the feel of a luxury retreat.”

First Floor West, Stansfield Hall, Todmorden, is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes.

For more information, visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380 100.

1 . First Floor West at Stansfield Hall First Floor West has a single garage with power and light, and three parking spaces. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . First Floor West at Stansfield Hall The kitchen with diner is bright and spacious with a central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . First Floor West at Stansfield Hall A bright, stunning room with feature windows and garden views. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales