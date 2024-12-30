Inside this amazing home in top location, with stunning views from most windows

Flanked by countryside, woodland and the nature reserve, the house has tiered and enclosed gardens bordered by trees, plants and shrubbery.

About 1.43 acres of grazing land includes a stable block, further outbuildings and a polytunnel.

​There is private parking for four cars on the gated driveway with electric car charging point, and a garage with power and lighting.

An entrance vestibule leads in to a sunroom with hardwood flooring and a scenic outlook through dual-aspect windows.

A sliding glazed door ​opens to a decked terrace​, and also from the sunroom is the dining roo​m, with a built-in corner bench and a flame-effect fire.

​From there ​is a cloakroom, and a pantry with built-in shelving.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen, with a central island with breakfast bar, and bespoke, shaker-style units with oak worktops. Integrated appliances include a Leisure Range cooker with five-ring hob and extractor hood, a microwave and a dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a utility room.

An ‘L shaped’ lounge with exposed beams and a panelled wall, has two large windows and a glazed door to the garden.

​Within a recess is a multi-fuel burner​, while an open staircase with ornate balustrade rises to the first floor.

From the landing are four double bedrooms – three with views, and the house bathroom.

A beamed main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a contemporary en suite with a double walk-in rainfall shower.

Patio areas, flagged terraces and decking give a choice of entertaining areas

​This home in Boggart Bridge, Ogden Lane, Ogden, Halifax, HX2 8XZ​, is priced at £750,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax.

