Inside this luxury modern home, with flexible space over three floors

Set over three floors, the house welcomes you in to a hallway with underfloor heating, and an open staircase leading up.
A guest bedroom is at ground level, with a walk-in-wardrobe, and en-suite shower room.
There’s also a utility with units and granite worktops, a gym or playroom, then entry to the double garage with power, lighting, and electric door.
On the first floor is the kitchen diner with French doors leading outside.
Its bespoke units pair with granite worksurfaces, and integrated appliances include a Neff oven, combination microwave oven, a dishwasher, plumbed American fridge freezer and a five-ring hob with extractor.
The study leads through to the dining room with French doors to outside. French doors also open to a spacious conservatory with amazing views.
A lounge with a log burner, large windows and doors to a raised patio completes the first floor.
From the second-floor landing are four double bedrooms, two with en suites, and the house bathroom.
The main bedroom’s feature window overlooks the valley. It has its own dressing room and a new en-suite with a double walk-in shower.
Electric gates open to the private driveway with parking for six cars, and the integral double garage.
Adjacent to this is a lawn with shrub borders, and a raised lawn and stone-flagged terrace has steps to a further elevated terrace.
A vegetable patch lies beyond, with an enclosed lawn and animal hut, then a wild garden, and there’s another side lawn and terrace.
Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW, is priced at £950,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.
