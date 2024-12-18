The family home in its stunning location with views over the valley.placeholder image
The family home in its stunning location with views over the valley.

Inside this luxury modern home, with flexible space over three floors

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:42 BST
With fabulous scenery stretching out below it, this stone-built detached home has landscaped gardens and is aptly named Valley View.

Set over three floors, the house welcomes you in to a hallway with underfloor heating, and an open staircase leading up.

A guest bedroom is at ground level, with a walk-in-wardrobe, ​and en-suite​ shower room.

​There’s also a utility with units and granite worktops, a gym or playroom, then entry to the double garage with power, lighting, and electric door.

​On the first floor is the kitchen​ diner with French doors leading out​side.

Its bespoke units pair with granite worksurfaces​, and integrated appliances ​include a Neff oven​, combination microwave oven, ​a dishwasher, plumbed American fridge freezer and ​a five-ring hob with​ extractor.

​The study​ leads through to the dining room​ with French doors to outside. French doors also open to a spacious conservatory​ with amazing views.

​A lounge with a log burner, large windows and doors to a raised patio completes the first floor.

From the second-floor landing are four double bedrooms, two with en suites, and the house bathroom.

The​ main bedroom’s feature window ​overlooks the valley.​ It has its own dressing room and a new en-suite ​with a double walk-in shower.

Electric gates ​open to the private driveway with parking for six cars, ​and the integral double garage​.

Adjacent to this is a lawn with shrub borders​, and a raised lawn and stone​-flagged terrace has steps to a further elevated terrace​.

A vegetable patch​ lies beyond, with ​an enclosed lawn ​and animal hut, then a wild garde​n, and there’s another side lawn​ and terrace​.

​Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​, is priced at £950,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

