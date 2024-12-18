Inside this luxury modern home, with flexible space over three floors

Set over three floors, the house welcomes you in to a hallway with underfloor heating, and an open staircase leading up.

A guest bedroom is at ground level, with a walk-in-wardrobe, ​and en-suite​ shower room.

​There’s also a utility with units and granite worktops, a gym or playroom, then entry to the double garage with power, lighting, and electric door.

​On the first floor is the kitchen​ diner with French doors leading out​side.

Its bespoke units pair with granite worksurfaces​, and integrated appliances ​include a Neff oven​, combination microwave oven, ​a dishwasher, plumbed American fridge freezer and ​a five-ring hob with​ extractor.

​The study​ leads through to the dining room​ with French doors to outside. French doors also open to a spacious conservatory​ with amazing views.

​A lounge with a log burner, large windows and doors to a raised patio completes the first floor.

From the second-floor landing are four double bedrooms, two with en suites, and the house bathroom.

The​ main bedroom’s feature window ​overlooks the valley.​ It has its own dressing room and a new en-suite ​with a double walk-in shower.

Electric gates ​open to the private driveway with parking for six cars, ​and the integral double garage​.

Adjacent to this is a lawn with shrub borders​, and a raised lawn and stone​-flagged terrace has steps to a further elevated terrace​.

A vegetable patch​ lies beyond, with ​an enclosed lawn ​and animal hut, then a wild garde​n, and there’s another side lawn​ and terrace​.

​Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​, is priced at £950,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . ​Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A modern lounge with feature fireplace and log burner has doors out to a patio. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . ​Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A high spec and open plan kitchen with diner. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . ​Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A bright, spacious dining room leads through to the conservatory. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . ​Valley View, Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ The conservatory makes the most of the spectacular views outside its windows. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales