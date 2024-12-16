Inside this attractive, spacious home in a prime location in Skircoat Green

Set over four floors, the four double-bedroom house has a rear pebbled garden with stone terrace, and a front aspect with mature shrubs and walled borders.
From the entrance hallway are rooms including a bay-fronted lounge, with coved ceiling, high skirting boards and Upvc double-glazed sash windows. A gas stove with stone hearth and surround is a central feature.
Also accessed from the hallway is the kitchen diner, with solid timber units and 'Earth Stone' worktops. There's a breakfast bar, and integrated appliances include a fridge and dishwasher. The chimney breast has space for a free-standing 'Aga' type gas stove, with a Rangemaster overhead extractor fan.
The property's original kitchen is now a utility room with fitted cabinets and a composite door opens to the rear garden.
A further internal door leads to the dry cellar, that has power, lighting and water, plus a large double-glazed window that allows natural light to flood in.
From the first-floor landing is an elegant family bathroom with both bath and shower, a double bedroom with original cast iron fireplace, and the principal bedroom with en suite shower room. This room also has built-in storage and an original cast iron open display fireplace. Double-glazed mullion windows enjoy far reaching countryside views.
Up further stairs is a bedroom with an original beamed ceiling, and Velux windows with blackout blinds, and to complete this level, a room with Velux windows and blinds is currently used as a study.
This property, 34, St. Albans Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax, HX3 0LZ is priced at £325,000, with Charnock Bates Estate Agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.
