The appealing front aspect of the Skircoat Green property for sale.placeholder image
The appealing front aspect of the Skircoat Green property for sale.

Inside this attractive, spacious home in a prime location in Skircoat Green

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:17 BST
​With a perfect blend of original and modern features, this family home has a quiet estate location while being handy for local shops, schools and services.

Set over four floors, the four double-bedroom house has a rear pebbled garden with stone terrace, and a front aspect with mature shrubs and walled borders.

​From the entrance hallway are rooms including a bay-fronted lounge, with coved ceiling, high skirting boards and Upvc double-glazed sash windows. A gas stove with stone hearth and surround is a central feature.

Also accessed from the hallway is the kitchen diner, with solid timber units and 'Earth Stone' worktops. There's a breakfast bar, and integrated appliances include a fridge and dishwasher. The chimney breast has space for a free-standing 'Aga' type gas stove, with a Rangemaster overhead extractor fan.

The property's original kitchen is now a utility room with fitted cabinets and a composite door opens to the rear garden.

A further internal door leads to the dry cellar, that has power, lighting and water, plus a large double-glazed window that allows natural light to flood in.

From the first-floor landing is an elegant family bathroom with both bath and shower, a double bedroom with original cast iron fireplace, and the principal bedroom with en suite shower room. This room also has built-in storage and an original cast iron open display fireplace. Double-glazed mullion windows enjoy far reaching countryside views.

Up further stairs is a bedroom with an original beamed ceiling, and Velux windows with blackout blinds, and to complete this level, a room with Velux windows and blinds is currently used as a study.

This property, 34, St. Albans Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax, HX3 0LZ​ is priced at £325,000, with Charnock Bates Estate Agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

​More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-lovely-historic-home-and-its-bigger-than-its-seems-4891933

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-well-presented-period-home-with-five-bedrooms-4901532

The bay-fronted living room with fireplace built in to the chimney breast.

1. 34, St. Albans Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax, HX3 0LZ​

The bay-fronted living room with fireplace built in to the chimney breast. Photo: Charnock Bates Estate Agents, Halifax

Photo Sales
The modern fitted kitchen with breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

2. 34, St. Albans Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax, HX3 0LZ​

The modern fitted kitchen with breakfast bar and integrated appliances. Photo: Charnock Bates Estate Agents, Halifax

Photo Sales
The property's former kitchen is now a useful utility room.

3. 34, St. Albans Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax, HX3 0LZ​

The property's former kitchen is now a useful utility room. Photo: Charnock Bates Estate Agents, Halifax

Photo Sales
This principal bedroom is one of four double rooms on the upper floors.

4. 34, St. Albans Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax, HX3 0LZ​

This principal bedroom is one of four double rooms on the upper floors. Photo: Charnock Bates Estate Agents, Halifax

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice