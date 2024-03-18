Inside this amazing transformation of centuries-old chapel to contemporary home

The Old Chapel, on Mill Bank Road, was converted in 2000 by multi-award winning architectural firm, Evans Vettori.

The historic property offers a unique blend of contemporary living inside, with a period exterior, and more than 4,300 sq ft of space.

Original solid timber chapel doors, with an arched surround, welcome you in to an entrance vestibule with Yorkshire-stone flagged flooring and an internal stained-glass window to each side.

This leads through to the spacious open-plan living space, with solid oak flooring and arched windows.

Central to the living space is a ‘Helical’ staircase, rising to the first floor.

Contemporary sliding doors open to the dining kitchen, with slate tiled flooring and dual aspect arched windows. The kitchen has a central island, with bespoke units, a double sink, and appliances.

Through the back of the open-plan living space is the rear entrance vestibule with Yorkshire-stone flagged flooring.

A spiral staircase takes you up to the library with impressive panelled walls and bookshelves.

A w.c. and utility room complete the ground floor.

The upstairs landing, accessed via the ‘Helical’ staircase, has original period features including exposed oak beams.

A sizeable principal bedroom, with solid European walnut flooring and underfloor heating, has a vaulted ceiling with exposed oak beams and built-in wardrobes.

The en-suite includes porcelain tiled flooring with underfloor heating, ‘his and hers’ wash basins, a stand-alone bath and walk-in rainfall shower. It also features dual aspect arched windows with fabulous views of Ryburn Valley countryside.

A second double-bedroom has original maple parquet flooring, double arched windows and an en suite with double walk-in rainfall shower.

Also at this level is a four-piece house bathroom, three further double bedrooms and a snug.

Landscaped gardens feature mature planting with native and evergreen trees. A pathway leads through the garden to a paddock of around an acre.

A front gravelled parking area caters for six cars while a block-paved driveway runs alongside the property to the main entrance.

The Old Chapel is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “The Old Chapel is a unique property that offers contemporary living space wrapped up in original period features, which will really appeal to prospective buyers looking for home that’s a little bit different.

“With its location enabling views across the Ryburn Valley countryside, the property offers a luxury retreat of peace and relaxation.

“We encourage anyone interested in The Old Chapel to book a viewing and experience this historic property in person.”

For more information or to book a viewing visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380 100.

