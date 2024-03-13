Inside this high spec, luxury home that overlooks a golf course

The property’s oak front door opens to a feature vestibule then moves on to the hallway.

There’s a study or extra bedroom with mezzanine level, a dining room, breakfast kitchen, a utility room and a double integral garage with w.c..

A half landing leads to the living room, orangery, and the main bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, another bedroom and the house bathroom.

To the first floor, there’s a split-level landing and two bedrooms with en-suites.

The dining room's mezzanine landing stretches from the study to bedroom four. Exposed beams run across the ceiling while a Velux window admits natural light. There is wooden wall panelling, with wall lights.

An archway leads through to the custom-made breakfast kitchen, with fitted units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar with leather and chrome stools.

Integrated appliances include an electric range cooker with extractor fan, a fridge and a dishwasher. A separate utility room has outdoor access.

An inner hallway leads to the integral garage, with stairs to the games room, that features a circular window with extensive views.

There's under-floor heating throughout, controlled in five separate zones.

The beamed living room, with valley views, has a floor-to-ceiling exposed brick fireplace with oak mantel, housing a gas-fired stove.

Double oak and glass doors lead to the orangery with patio doors to the gardens.

A lawned garden extends the length of the property and wraps around it, with shrub borders and flowerbeds. Behind the house are patio and decked areas, and a wooden summerhouse.

390a Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax, is priced at £695,000, with Peter David Properties, Huddersfield.

1 . 390a Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax The exposed brick fireplace with stove is a central feature of the beamed living room. Photo: Peter David Properties, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax The orangery has views over miles of scenic countryside. Photo: Peter David Properties, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . 390a Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax The custom made breakfast kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Peter David Properties, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . 390a Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax A dining area with oak wood-panelled walls. Photo: Peter David Properties, Huddersfield Photo Sales