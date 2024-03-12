Inside this fabulously versatile home with a huge living kitchen, and five bedrooms

Its interior is luxurious, with space and timeless charm: no expense is spared in design and comfort.

The versatile accommodation is designed for modern times, with a living kitchen, and two additional reception rooms.

Recent enhancements include a new central heating system, and the installation of underfloor heating.

A brand new kitchen and utility room are stylish and functional, and all four bathrooms have been updated to high standards, as has the hallway and cloakroom.

Luxury bedrooms have integral walk-in closets, with four having access to en suites. The main bedroom has integrated wardrobes and a separate dressing room.

Two sets of bifold doors link indoors to outdoors on the ground floor, one set opening from the hallway to a charming courtyard, while the other is from the kitchen to a lovely garden.

A large, raised sun deck with a glass balustrade has panoramic rural views.

The house has a large double garage, and carries approved planning permission, to expire October 2024, for a large extension to front and rear for the following additions: a superior master bedroom with balcony, a large glass-fronted entertainment room and sun room, and another downstairs bedroom or gym.

The Willows, Henshaw Woods, Todmorden, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Cowell and Norford estate agents, Rochdale.

