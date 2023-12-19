Inside this beautifully updated character cottage, for sale in Triangle village

This three-bedroom cottage has been carefully renovated and is now for sale, with the potential for new owners to add their own stamp to the property.

Formed from two cottages, this semi-detached property set over three floors has enduring features that include exposed stone walls, timber beams and original floors.

Quietly located on the outskirts of Triangle, it has far-reaching views towards Norland.

Stone fireplaces, original floor timbers, and bespoke oak doors all feature within.

In the farmhouse-style kitchen are bespoke, hand-painted units with timber worktops and a double butler sink.

A Rangemaster stove is inset to the chimney breast, and there's an integrated dishwasher, while down some steps, the utility room is fully equipped.

In the dual-aspect sitting room is a cosy multi-fuel stove within a stone fireplace, and doors lead out to the garden.

Two staircases ascend to the first floor, from the kitchen and the sitting room.

Two first floor double bedrooms include one with dual-aspect windows and a stone fireplace with Esse multi-fuel stove, built-in storage and a second floor dressing room with luxury en-suite shower room.

Bedroom two has built-in storage and a fireplace with Esse stove, while the house bathroom includes both bath and shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.

The final second floor bedroom has stunning views.

There is off-road parking, a rear courtyard, and two stone outbuildings with power and light: one is currently used as a home office.

With the south-facing terraced garden is a stone-flagged patio, ideal for entertaining in the warmer months.

The property acquired planning permission in June 2019 for a porch and double garage with loft. To view, see planning number 19/00475/HSE.

7 Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle, is priced at £425,000, with VG estate agents, Sowerby Bridge, tel. 01422 822277.

1 . 7 Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge A beamed, farmhouse-style dining kitchen with plenty of space. Photo: VG estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales

2 . Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge An alternative view of the kitchen space, showing the cooker set in to the chimney breast. Photo: VG estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales

3 . 7 Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge A warming stove within an open stone fireplace is a central feature in this beamed sitting room. Photo: VG estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales

4 . 7 Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge A sizeable utility room with character. Photo: VG estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales