Inside this bright and welcoming farmhouse with new kitchen and breathtaking views

Scout Hall Farm, with its two acres of grazing land, sits within a rural hamlet accessed by a private track.

Despite its seclusion, the semi-detached property is only a 10-minute drive from central Halifax.

​Its excellent facilities include two reception rooms with open fireplaces and multi-fuel stoves.

There is a recently added bespoke breakfast kitchen, and four double bedrooms with two bathrooms and two shower rooms.

Landscaped gardens have stone-flagged terraces that make the most of the stunning views, with private parking, and a large storage shed.

Original features within the character property include exposed stone walls, mullion windows, timber beams and exposed trusses, But there is no lack of modern comforts, and the farmhouse has recently undergone a two-storey extension.

The spacious entrance hall is open to the dining hall, that has French doors to the garden, and an open fireplace with multi-fuel stove, while a timber staircase rises to the first floor.

The adjacent dual aspect sitting room also has garden access, and a feature inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel stove.

The recently installed kitchen has bespoke units with a large island and breakfast bar, and French doors into the garden. It is well equipped with a double oven, five-ring gas hob, integrated dishwasher, ​and wine cooler​.

Completing the ground floor is a three-piece shower room.

Four double bedrooms above include one with a contemporary en-suite bathroom, and another with a shower room.

​A family bathroom contains a large utility cupboard with plumbing for a washer.

Scout Hall Farm, Lee Lane, Halifax HX3 6UJ​, is currently for sale at a price of £725,000, with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden.

