Inside this captivating beamed farmhouse that comes with an additional cottage

With traditional stone mullions and exposed beams, the detached, three-bedroom farmhouse has a detached cottage that provides a potential means of income, along with extensive and attractive gardens.

The one-bedroom holiday cottage with open plan living was built in 2012 and is currently a well-established holiday let. Its interior has ceiling beams, with under floor heating.

From the front porch of the farmhouse is a spacious beamed hallway with stairs to the first floor.

The character kitchen has fitted wooden units, and an Aga oil-fired cooker provides constant hot water.

A door leads out to a porch and garden, and a pantry adds more space.

From the kitchen is the beamed garden room as an extension to the original building, with French doors to outside.

Double-glazed windows with stone mullions reveal lovely views from the dining room with its exposed stone work and an original stone fireplace that could potentially hold a wood burning stove.

A utility room with under floor heating has outdoor access, and there’s a ground floor w.c..

Natural light fills the double aspect lounge, through windows with deep sills and stone mullions. A multi-fuel stove has a wooden surround and stone hearth.

The snug is a cosy room with rural views, and above the kitchen is the beamed 'occasional bedroom' that has a wash basin, built-in wardrobes, and a Georgian-style window.

There’s a tiled bathroom with bath and shower, and the main double bedroom has an en suite shower room, plus a large beamed dressing room with washbasin that is used currently as a twin bedroom.

Another en suite bedroom has exceptional views, and the final bedroom, currently used as a ground floor guest room, has an en suite with a corner shower unit, and 'floating' washbasin.

Heating is controlled by air source heat pumps throughout, and an alarm system covers all buildings.

To the front is a cobbled and tarmac driveway with floral borders. Lawned gardens include roses and herbaceous plants.

There's also a greenhouse, three raised vegetable beds, a patio area and further gardens that have a unique stone water feature.

Stunning open views stretch in all directions from the property, and an enclosed field is suitable for a range of outdoor activities.

This property in Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, is for sale at £800,000, with William H Brown estate agents, Sowerby Bridge.

1 . Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire The hallway of the farmhouse, with staircase leading up.Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales

2 . Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire A double aspect lounge that is full of warmth and character.Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales

3 . Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire The beamed dining room has lovely views through stone mullion windows.Photo: William H Brown estate agents, Sowerby Bridge Photo Sales