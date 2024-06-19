Inside this immaculate barn conversion that has fabulous period features

Step inside Pex Barn and at every turn you will come across exposed stone walls and archways, wood burners, fireplaces, beamed ceilings and much more.

Look out through the windows and lovely valley views stretch before you.

A main hallway with underfloor heating is entered via the original arched barn entrance.

In the high spec kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances is an upgraded fully electric AGA R7, which offers a host of refined features for flexible cooking.

The spacious lounge has a feature fireplace, then there's a second sitting room and dining area.

A utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor.

A statement feature wall takes pride of place on the first floor landing, off which are five bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus an impressive mezzanine level and an attic room. .

The main bedroom has both a dressing room and its own en-suite shower room.

Landscaped gardens contain a variety of established plants, trees, shrubs and flowers, and strategically placed seating areas look out over the surrounding scenery.

There's a stone-built wood shed with a slate roof, and a large wooden workshop with power and light as added facilities.

Plenty of parking space is available on the driveway, that has electric iron gates at its entrance.

This rural retreat has a great choice of countryside walks on its doorstep, yet is just a few minutes drive from the services and amenities, including the train station, offered in Todmorden town centre.

Pex Barn, Stones Road, Todmorden, OL14 7JN, has an asking price of £750,000, with Hunters estate agents, Littleborough, tel. 01706 390500.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Pex Barn, Stones Road, Todmorden, OL14 7JN The spacious, high quality kitchen has an upgraded electric AGA R7 among its appliances. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough Photo Sales

2 . Pex Barn, Stones Road, Todmorden, OL14 7JN The beamed lounge has a stunning stone fireplace. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough Photo Sales

3 . Pex Barn, Stones Road, Todmorden, OL14 7JN The entrance between sitting room and dining room. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough Photo Sales

4 . Pex Barn, Stones Road, Todmorden, OL14 7JN A garden seating area, with fabulous views. Photo: Hunters, Littleborough Photo Sales