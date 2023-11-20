These stunning homes worth millions are all currently for sale in West Yorkshire
Charnock Bates estate agents has announced it has a record 12 homes for sale valued in excess of £1m as the higher end of the region’s housing market continues to perform well.
The agent specialising in fine, country and period homes, has properties at this price point across the county ranging from locations in Hebden Bridge to Stanbury.
The most expensive property that is currently for sale is Hartley Royd Estate, a seven-bedroom period home with stunning views, that dates back to the 16th century, and has as part of its sale two detached cottages, a barn, and an estate of approximately 58 acres, in the lovely countryside between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.
Offers are invited in excess of £1.95m for this property.
Another home is Buckley Green Bottom Farm, a recently renovated four-bedroom property with 8.7 acres of land situated in Stanbury, Bradford, at offers of more than £1.69m.
Further million-pounds-plus properties are available now in Shibden, Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge.
Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “The upper tiers of West Yorkshire’s housing market have proven to be highly resilient in terms of buying and selling which is evidenced by us having a record 12 homes listed for sale above £1m.
“It is an active marketplace with buyers looking for fine, country or period homes and sellers either seeking to acquire homes of even greater value or deciding to downsize for a variety of reasons.
“At this price point, all the homes are truly distinctive and any prospective buyers are able to view the properties to see for themselves the outstanding specification and living spaces they provide.”
Founded over 30 years ago, Charnock Bates estate agents has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield and Ripponden with the average marketing price of its available properties being £600,000.
The estate agency is wholly owned by West Yorkshire-based property consultancy Walker Singleton which acquired the business in 2015.
For further information, visit www.charnockbates.co.uk
