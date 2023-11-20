Properties in the £1m plus bracket are flooding the market in West Yorkshire as one estate agent reports an unprecedented rise in high end stock.

Hartley Royd Estate is a seven-bedroom period home that dates back to the 16th century. It has two detached cottages, a barn and an estate of approximately 58 acres, between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge. Offers in excess of £1.95m invited.

Charnock Bates estate agents has announced it has a record 12 homes for sale valued in excess of £1m as the higher end of the region’s housing market continues to perform well.

The agent specialising in fine, country and period homes, has properties at this price point across the county ranging from locations in Hebden Bridge to Stanbury.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The most expensive property that is currently for sale is Hartley Royd Estate, a seven-bedroom period home with stunning views, that dates back to the 16th century, and has as part of its sale two detached cottages, a barn, and an estate of approximately 58 acres, in the lovely countryside between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

Offers are invited in excess of £1.95m for this property.

Another home is Buckley Green Bottom Farm, a recently renovated four-bedroom property with 8.7 acres of land situated in Stanbury, Bradford, at offers of more than £1.69m.

Further million-pounds-plus properties are available now in Shibden, Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “The upper tiers of West Yorkshire’s housing market have proven to be highly resilient in terms of buying and selling which is evidenced by us having a record 12 homes listed for sale above £1m.

Buckley Green Bottom Farm is a recently renovated four-bedroom property with 8.7 acres of land. Situated in Stanbury, Bradford, it is for sale at £1.69m - offers over.

“It is an active marketplace with buyers looking for fine, country or period homes and sellers either seeking to acquire homes of even greater value or deciding to downsize for a variety of reasons.

“At this price point, all the homes are truly distinctive and any prospective buyers are able to view the properties to see for themselves the outstanding specification and living spaces they provide.”

Founded over 30 years ago, Charnock Bates estate agents has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield and Ripponden with the average marketing price of its available properties being £600,000.

The estate agency is wholly owned by West Yorkshire-based property consultancy Walker Singleton which acquired the business in 2015.

Willow Lodge is a nine-bedroom, Grade II listed character property, dating back to the 1800s and set within approximately 3.1 acres of gardens and mature woodland. It is for sale at £1.1m..

For further information, visit www.charnockbates.co.uk

