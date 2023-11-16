News you can trust since 1853
Inside this distinctive semi - with a surprising rear garden

This modern three-bedroom home in Stratton Road, Brighouse, offers creative family space, with stylish indoor to outdoor living.
By Sally Burton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:28 GMT

From the entrance hall is a comfortable lounge, with a feature fireplace, and the bright, modern kitchen adjacent. The latter functions as not just a culinary space but as a hib for family and friends.

Light floods in through the conservatory and extends the living space, with a seamless connection between the interior and exterior of the semi-detached home.

On the upper level are three bedrooms, all accessed from the landing, along with a well-appointed family bathroom.

The landscaped garden is designed as an oasis for relaxation and entertainment.

Built-in seating around a firepit sets the scene for cosy evenings, and there's a garden room, complete with a bar, kitchen and hot tub.

A second garden room is ideal as office space for a homeworker or as a home gym, and there's a further versatile building to use as desired.

The private driveway allows secure parking for vehicles.

This property in Stratton Road, Brighouse, is for sale at £430,000, with Strike Yorkshire.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A rear view of the property, towards the garden room with fitted bar and further facilities.

1. Stratton Road, Brighouse, Calderdale

A rear view of the property, towards the garden room with fitted bar and further facilities.

The main garden room has a bar, kitchen and hot tub.

2. Stratton Road, Brighouse, Calderdale

The main garden room has a bar, kitchen and hot tub.

Inside the main garden room, with inbuilt seating and feature bar area.

3. Stratton Road, Brighouse, Calderdale

Inside the main garden room, with inbuilt seating and feature bar area.

The large, built-in seating arrangement in the garden room.

4. Stratton Road, Brighouse, Calderdale

The large, built-in seating arrangement in the garden room.

