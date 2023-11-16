Inside this distinctive semi - with a surprising rear garden

This modern three-bedroom home in Stratton Road, Brighouse, offers creative family space, with stylish indoor to outdoor living.

From the entrance hall is a comfortable lounge, with a feature fireplace, and the bright, modern kitchen adjacent. The latter functions as not just a culinary space but as a hib for family and friends.

Light floods in through the conservatory and extends the living space, with a seamless connection between the interior and exterior of the semi-detached home.

On the upper level are three bedrooms, all accessed from the landing, along with a well-appointed family bathroom.

The landscaped garden is designed as an oasis for relaxation and entertainment.

Built-in seating around a firepit sets the scene for cosy evenings, and there's a garden room, complete with a bar, kitchen and hot tub.

A second garden room is ideal as office space for a homeworker or as a home gym, and there's a further versatile building to use as desired.

The private driveway allows secure parking for vehicles.

This property in Stratton Road, Brighouse, is for sale at £430,000, with Strike Yorkshire.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

