Inside this distinctive semi - with a surprising rear garden
From the entrance hall is a comfortable lounge, with a feature fireplace, and the bright, modern kitchen adjacent. The latter functions as not just a culinary space but as a hib for family and friends.
Light floods in through the conservatory and extends the living space, with a seamless connection between the interior and exterior of the semi-detached home.
On the upper level are three bedrooms, all accessed from the landing, along with a well-appointed family bathroom.
The landscaped garden is designed as an oasis for relaxation and entertainment.
Built-in seating around a firepit sets the scene for cosy evenings, and there's a garden room, complete with a bar, kitchen and hot tub.
A second garden room is ideal as office space for a homeworker or as a home gym, and there's a further versatile building to use as desired.
The private driveway allows secure parking for vehicles.
This property in Stratton Road, Brighouse, is for sale at £430,000, with Strike Yorkshire.
