Inside this cosy-yet-spacious listed cottage on the market in Hebden Bridge

The Grade ll listed, stone-built cottage dates back to the late 18th century, and has three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Natural light fills the rooms, thanks to the many windows, and a large inglenook fireplace is a focal point in the living room.

A delightful walled garden with a raised patio and lawned area is outside, with stunning views across Hebden Bridge and beyond.

This home is well placed for all the facilities of Hebden Bridge, and is also conveniently close to the railway station.

The property in Birchcliffe, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8JA is for sale at £385,000 with Anthony J Turner estate agent, Hebden Bridge.

