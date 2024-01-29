News you can trust since 1853
One approach to the deceptively spacious cottage in Hebden Bridge.

Inside this cosy-yet-spacious listed cottage on the market in Hebden Bridge

This cosy character cottage in the heart of Hebden Bridge has beautiful views, and rustic period features.
By Sally Burton
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:49 GMT

The Grade ll listed, stone-built cottage dates back to the late 18th century, and has three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Natural light fills the rooms, thanks to the many windows, and a large inglenook fireplace is a focal point in the living room.

A delightful walled garden with a raised patio and lawned area is outside, with stunning views across Hebden Bridge and beyond.

This home is well placed for all the facilities of Hebden Bridge, and is also conveniently close to the railway station.

The property in Birchcliffe, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8JA is for sale at £385,000 with Anthony J Turner estate agent, Hebden Bridge.

It is listed at www.rightmove.co.uk

A spacious beamed dining kitchen with fitted units and spotlight.

Birchcliffe, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8JA

A spacious beamed dining kitchen with fitted units and spotlight.

The impressive inglenook fireplace is a feature in the living area.

Birchcliffe, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8JA

The impressive inglenook fireplace is a feature in the living area.

The cottage is bright and welcoming, thanks to its many windows.

Birchcliffe, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8JA

The cottage is bright and welcoming, thanks to its many windows.

The hallway, with exposed stone walls.

Birchcliffe, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8JA

The hallway, with exposed stone walls.

