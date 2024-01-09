Inside this inviting home with one-bed bungalow , for sale in Skircoat Green, Halifax
Through the main doorway with stained glass detail and carved stone surround is a hallway with original Victorian features, a sweeping staircase, and modern floor tiles.
A light, spacious living room with picture windows has a white fire surround with a cosy gas log burner stove.
But the heart of the semi-detached property is the open-plan living kitchen with bespoke fitted units, oak worktops, and integrated appliances that include a seven-ring, double oven gas range set within the chimney breast.
A central island with breakfast bar has an additional built in oven, and the rear porch has a freezer, and a w.c..
Soft furnishing space provides somewhere for family and friends to relax, and the dining area overlooks the garden.
Two double bedrooms on the first floor include a main bedroom with en suite shower room. The second bedroom has original panelling and triple stone mullion windows.
A Victorian style, freestanding bath with telephone-style shower is central to the family bathroom, that has a separate shower, and a black cast iron fireplace within the chimney breast.
Two further second floor bedrooms are large and versatile.
On the lower ground floor, currently used for storage. are two rooms and a w.c..
The newly -detached bungalow in the rear garden has a contemporary style interior, with a kitchen, a living and dining area, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
To the front of the house is a lawned and planted area, while the larger rear garden is mainly grey slate.
1 Stafford Parade, Skircoat Green, Halifax HX3 0PD is priced at £575,000, with EweMove Yorkshire, tel. 01422 415547.
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stunning-traditional-meets-modern-farmhouse-in-fantastic-location-4464769
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-unique-home-with-open-plan-interior-and-balcony-terrace-for-sale-near-halifax-4454782
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/for-sale-12-of-the-most-expensive-homes-in-calderdale-currently-for-sale-on-rightmove-4276711