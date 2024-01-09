News you can trust since 1853
Inside this inviting home with one-bed bungalow , for sale in Skircoat Green, Halifax

This four-bedroom home with a bright and welcoming interior that showcases many original features comes complete with a new bungalow annexe that presents all kinds of possibilities.
By Sally Burton
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT

Through the main doorway with stained glass detail and carved stone surround is a hallway with original Victorian features, a sweeping staircase, and modern floor tiles.

A light, spacious living room with picture windows has a white fire surround with a cosy gas log burner stove.

But the heart of the semi-detached property is the open-plan living kitchen with bespoke fitted units, oak worktops, and integrated appliances that include a seven-ring, double oven gas range set within the chimney breast.

A central island with breakfast bar has an additional built in oven, and the rear porch has a freezer, and a w.c..

Soft furnishing space provides somewhere for family and friends to relax, and the dining area overlooks the garden.

Two double bedrooms on the first floor include a main bedroom with en suite shower room. The second bedroom has original panelling and triple stone mullion windows.

A Victorian style, freestanding bath with telephone-style shower is central to the family bathroom, that has a separate shower, and a black cast iron fireplace within the chimney breast.

Two further second floor bedrooms are large and versatile.

On the lower ground floor, currently used for storage. are two rooms and a w.c..

The newly -detached bungalow in the rear garden has a contemporary style interior, with a kitchen, a living and dining area, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

To the front of the house is a lawned and planted area, while the larger rear garden is mainly grey slate.

1 Stafford Parade, Skircoat Green, Halifax HX3 0PD is priced at £575,000, with EweMove Yorkshire, tel. 01422 415547.

