Inside this extraordinary home with fabulous kitchen and Gothic-style bathroom

By Sally Burton
Published 28th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
​This historic, stone-built home has period detail and exceptional modern comforts.

Ashleigh is an exquisite Victorian home with high ceilings, and striking gothic-style windows.

​Spacious reception rooms ​display feature fireplaces, decorative ​mouldings, and bespoke finishes, and the kitchen ​embraces both classic architecture ​and contemporary living​ to stunning effect.

A​ distinctive watch tower with panoramic views is ideal ​as a home office or ​quiet reading​ space.

​Double doors, framed by stained-glass panels, lead into a grand entrance hal​l, with a statement chandelier​ and staircase with polished wooden handrail​.

The formal sitting room ​has a marble fireplace​ and sash windows​, while the kitchen​ and diner​ has a ​stone-clad feature wall ​and double-sided fireplace connect​ing lounge and dining area.

Floor-to-ceiling windows have decorative mouldings, while a chandelier adds opulence​ and underfloor heating ensur​es warmth​.

The dining space is defined by a striking marble dining table and pendant lighting, with floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the stone-walled courtyard.

​In the bespoke kitchen ​is a quartz​-topped island wit​h integrated induction cooktop. ​

Soft white cabinetry​ blends with premium appliances, including a Gaggenau fridge freezer, Siemens dishwasher, and NEFF electric fan ovens. Gold-accented fixtures, such as a designer instant hot tap, ​add contrast.

A state-of-the-art media system enhances the space​ further, and there is a separate utility room.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with built-in storage, ​and one with an en suite shower room.

Two contemporary family bathrooms are at this level, one having stained glass windows and a free​-standing bath​ tub​ beneath arched windows with bespoke shutters. A black stone basin ​with gold fixtures rests on a textured vanity​ unit.

​Second-floor accommodation offers two double bedrooms,​ one with a dressing area and en-suite​.

​Also on this floor is the property's unique and versatile watchtower. Currently a seating area, its views spread over Sowerby Bridge and surrounding countryside.

To the side elevation, an annexe is currently used as a gym and walk-in wardrobe, with an open-plan layout including kitchenette and w.c..

Flexible space could become a bedroom, office, or guest suite.

​Standing within a corner plot, Ashleigh​ has electric gates to a private drive​.

​Landscaped gardens wrap around the property, ​and feature a​ large Indian stone patio with luxurious hot tub and seating​ space.

Ashleigh, Willow Hall Lane, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2SH​, is for sale at £895,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

