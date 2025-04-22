Inside this stylish £1.25m Halifax home with gym and sauna spa

Ashday Hall Farm’s electric gates give entry to a large driveway, then the barn conversion and garage, with blackened timber cladding, anthracite steelwork and exposed stone.

The well-insulated property's MVHR system and underfloor heating ensures warmth at low cost, while triple-glazed windows and skylights provide natural light.

There are solar panels with a battery storage system, an alarm, and CCTV.

A cloakroom and office are the first rooms as you enter the home, with its hallway featuring full-height windows.

South-facing glazing within the kitchen allows sunlight to stream across stone-flagged floors. Exposed rafters add rusticity.

Along with fitted units topped with quartz is a central island with a Belfast sink with waste disposal system, and a Qooker tap. There’s an integrated dishwasher, Esse oven and American-style fridge freezer.

Dining and living areas include two sets of bi-fold doors to the outdoor terrace.

Two snugs are of versatile use, and a dedicated gym could serve equally as cinema or games room.

A spa with sauna adds further luxury.

Ashday Hall Farm has five en suite bedrooms, with dressing rooms.

The sumptuous main bedroom suite has the only courtyard access. It includes both dressing area and luxury en suite with walk-in shower, free-standing bath, and double washbasin vanity unit with mirrored cabinets above.

A lawned garden has raised flower beds, with a stone-paved terrace.

The original farm, by a 3km circular bridleway, is converted for equestrian use with an indoor menage and outdoor cross-country course.

Additional land may be available by separate negotiation.

Ashday Hall Farm, Ashday Lane, Halifax, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

