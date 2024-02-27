Inside this uniquely fashioned barn conversion for sale near Halifax at £425,000

Its interior blends timeless features with modern convenience and contemporary style, to form a unique property.

One of three converted properties, this stone-built haven in the heart of Midgley showcases original exposed beams and stone pillars, and has stunning views.

The property's main entrance opens into a hallway with beautiful timber flooring and oak beams.

Latched timber doors lead to three bedrooms, while stairs take you up to the main living space.

Under stairs storage is considerable, and with a window too, provides enough space for a small study.

Ground floor bedrooms - all doubles - include one with an en suite, that links to a rear hallway with garden access.

Above, the open-plan living space displays vaulted beamed ceilings, stone pillars and long valley views.

With bright lounge space, and the dining area, is a well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar.

A paddled wood staircase leads to a quirky and versatile mezzanine that could be ideal as a fourth bedroom, an extra lounge or a study.

Latched doors lead from the kitchen to a cloakroom and a fitted-out utility.

From the dining space a spiral staircase wends down to the main bedroom.

A modern family bathroom has both bath and shower.

Double glazing and gas underfloor heating add to the comfort factor.

An enclosed patio and garden pond lie to the rear, with further garden space alongside the gable end.

A cobbled access road leads to parking for two vehicles, and another garden area.

Great House Dairy, Midgley, Halifax, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with EweMove, Yorkshire, tel. 01422 410 211.

