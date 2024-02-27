News you can trust since 1853
The stone property is in the heart of a village, yet surrounded by countryside.

Inside this uniquely fashioned barn conversion for sale near Halifax at £425,000

As its name suggest, the rustic home with great views that is now the Grade ll listed Great House Dairy was once the mistal to Great House Farm.
By Sally Burton
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:06 GMT
Its interior blends timeless features with modern convenience and contemporary style, to form a unique property.

One of three converted properties, this stone-built haven in the heart of Midgley showcases original exposed beams and stone pillars, and has stunning views.

The property's main entrance opens into a hallway with beautiful timber flooring and oak beams.

Latched timber doors lead to three bedrooms, while stairs take you up to the main living space.

Under stairs storage is considerable, and with a window too, provides enough space for a small study.

Ground floor bedrooms - all doubles - include one with an en suite, that links to a rear hallway with garden access.

Above, the open-plan living space displays vaulted beamed ceilings, stone pillars and long valley views.

With bright lounge space, and the dining area, is a well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar.

A paddled wood staircase leads to a quirky and versatile mezzanine that could be ideal as a fourth bedroom, an extra lounge or a study.

Latched doors lead from the kitchen to a cloakroom and a fitted-out utility.

From the dining space a spiral staircase wends down to the main bedroom.

A modern family bathroom has both bath and shower.

Double glazing and gas underfloor heating add to the comfort factor.

An enclosed patio and garden pond lie to the rear, with further garden space alongside the gable end.

A cobbled access road leads to parking for two vehicles, and another garden area.

Great House Dairy, Midgley, Halifax, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with EweMove, Yorkshire, tel. 01422 410 211.

The beamed, open plan breakfast kitchen.

1. Great House Dairy, Midgley, Halifax

The beamed, open plan breakfast kitchen. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

Bright and comfortable living space, with rustic tones.

2. Great House Dairy, Midgley, Halifax

Bright and comfortable living space, with rustic tones. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

An alternative view of the first floor living accommodation.

3. Great House Dairy, Midgley, Halifax

An alternative view of the first floor living accommodation. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

A spiral staircase leads up from the dining area to a versatile mezzanine space.

4. Great House Dairy, Midgley, Halifax

A spiral staircase leads up from the dining area to a versatile mezzanine space. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire

