Inside this historic character home with coach house that's now for sale in Warley

Set within its own, mature grounds and landscaped gardens, the grade ll listed detached property is offered for sale with a one to two bedroom separate coach house.

Its main house has a grand entrance hall with a gallery landing that has a library and seating area.

In the hall is exposed stonework, overhead beams, and a striking carved timber staircase to the first floor, plus an under-stairs wine store.

A high spec, shaker-style breakfast kitchen by Drew Forsyth has a pantry, a central island and a black, five-oven Aga, while the dining room’s origiinal stone fireplace bears the carved initials of a former village vicar.

There’s a separate beamed sitting room with an exposed stone arched doorway to the garden, and an open fireplace with solid fuel burning grate.

A study or snug, a utility with integrated appliances and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

Off a half-landing is a laundry room, while the first floor gallery landing has a library with seating area and eaves storage.

It leads to a beamed principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes and drawers, and a large en-suite shower room.

Three further bedrooms, with one used currently as a dressing room, are served by two house bathrooms with free standing baths.

The detached coach house provides flexible and accessible high spec accommodation, with a breakfast kitchen, a sitting room with lift access to the first floor, a ground floor office with external access, and a w.c..

From the first floor landing there's a sitting room and bedroom, a double-shower room, and the beamed main bedroom.

Trees surround the property’s landscaped gardens, with a cobbled courtyard area providing parking.

Dating from around 1630, the Grange was a yeoman clothier’s house in its early life.

It was 1963 when Phyllis Bentley (1894-1977), a London munitions worker during WW1, moved back to her native Halifax and into the Warley property.

The youngest child of mill owner Mr J E Bentley, Phyllis attended Halifax High School for Girls and Cheltenham Ladies College.

She later taught English and Latin at Heath Grammar School, and did cataloguing work for the Halifax Literary and Philosophical Society.

Her masterpiece, 'Inheritance' was published in 1932 and tells the story of the Oldroyd family, set against the background of the developing textile industry.

She continued the Oldroyd family saga in two further novels, 'The Rise of Henry Morcar' and 'A Man of His Time', and in 1967 the trilogy was serialised by Granada Television with filming in Calderdale and Huddersfield.

The 10-part series featured John Thaw and James Bolam in leading roles.

Miss Bentley also gained widespread acclaim as a public speaker, and was an expert on the Bronte family.

In 1949 she was awarded a honorary Doctor of Literature (DLitt) by Leeds University. In 1958 she became a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and in 1970 was awarded an OBE.

She had strong connections with the Halifax Authors Circle and the Women's Luncheon Club, and also served as president of the Halifax Thespians.

Voluntary work at the Halifax Child Welfare Clinic contributed greatly to her understanding of poverty, which was reflected in her writing.

The Grange and Coach House, Cliffe Hill Lane, Warley, is offered for sale at £1,250,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100

1 . The Grange and Coach House, Cliffe Hill Lane, Warley, Halifax An alternative view of the attractive house with history in Warley. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . The Grange and Coach House, Cliffe Hill Lane, Warley, Halifax An impressive hallway, with stairs leading up to a gallery landing. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . The Grange and Coach House, Cliffe Hill Lane, Warley, Halifax The Drew Forsyth shaker-style breakfast kitchen has a central island, a pantry, and a black five-oven Aga among its facilities. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales