A front view of the attractive stone cottage that's now to be sold.
A front view of the attractive stone cottage that's now to be sold.

This historic, canalside stone 'lock' cottage is up for auction, with 'development potential'

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:13 BST
Salterhebble Lockhouse, a Grade II-listed, stone built cottage that has stood at the junction of the Salterhebble Basin and the Halifax Arm of the Calder for hundreds of years, accessed by a pedestrian bridge, is up for auction.

The detached two-bedroom cottage in its peaceful waterside setting has timber windows with secondary glazing, a multi-fuel stove with back-boiler for central heating, and mains electricity and water with drainage via a sewage treatment plant.

There is potential to extend the living accommodation by converting the lower ground floor, subject to planning consent.

The property's location is off Wakefield Road (A6026,) and from the Canal and River Trust public car park via a pedestrian footbridge over Salterhebble Top Lock.

The cottage is currently being re-roofed.

There is a small forecourt area to the front of the property and a large garden to the rear, with the whole site area being around 0.17 acres, or seven hectares.

One (undesignated) parking space will be granted in the adjacent public car park on an annual licence at a nominal rent, and the parking space can be used on an 'as available' basis.

Halifax is about 2.5 miles to the north, and Elland two miles to the south, with Junction 24 of the M62 motorway just three miles away, and Hudderfield within six miles.

Bidding opens on December 3 and closes on December 4.

Salterhebble Lock House, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0QH, has a guide price of £92,000, with Pugh and Company, Manchester.

This property is advertised for sale on Rightmove.co.uk

An alternative view of the cottage by the lock.

1. Salterhebble Lock House, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0QH

An alternative view of the cottage by the lock. Photo: Pugh and Company, Manchester

The cottage also has a large lawned garden.

2. Salterhebble Lock House, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0QH

The cottage also has a large lawned garden. Photo: Pugh and Company, Manchester

A home with a view - looking across the Navigation from the cottage.

3. Salterhebble Lock House, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0QH

A home with a view - looking across the Navigation from the cottage. Photo: Pugh and Company, Manchester

A dual aspect room inside the Grade ll-listed cottage.

4. Salterhebble Lock House, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0QH

A dual aspect room inside the Grade ll-listed cottage. Photo: Pugh and Company, Manchester

