This historic, canalside stone 'lock' cottage is up for auction, with 'development potential'

The detached two-bedroom cottage in its peaceful waterside setting has timber windows with secondary glazing, a multi-fuel stove with back-boiler for central heating, and mains electricity and water with drainage via a sewage treatment plant.

There is potential to extend the living accommodation by converting the lower ground floor, subject to planning consent.

The property's location is off Wakefield Road (A6026,) and from the Canal and River Trust public car park via a pedestrian footbridge over Salterhebble Top Lock.

The cottage is currently being re-roofed.

There is a small forecourt area to the front of the property and a large garden to the rear, with the whole site area being around 0.17 acres, or seven hectares.

One (undesignated) parking space will be granted in the adjacent public car park on an annual licence at a nominal rent, and the parking space can be used on an 'as available' basis.

Halifax is about 2.5 miles to the north, and Elland two miles to the south, with Junction 24 of the M62 motorway just three miles away, and Hudderfield within six miles.

Bidding opens on December 3 and closes on December 4.

Salterhebble Lock House, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 0QH, has a guide price of £92,000, with Pugh and Company, Manchester.

An alternative view of the cottage by the lock.

The cottage also has a large lawned garden.

A home with a view - looking across the Navigation from the cottage.