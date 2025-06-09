Inside this Grade ll-listed home with links to Anne Lister of Shibden Hall

​With ​exceptional Ryburn Valley views, Brockwell House is a remarkable property steeped in local history.

Built in 1766 by William and Mary Rawson, whose family shared close ties with Anne Lister of Shibden Hall, this landmark Georgian home forms the heart of a hamlet built by the Rawsons’.

Set within landscaped grounds of around two-and-a-half acres, the unique property offers two exquisite homes within its building: the Main House and The Cottage.

Each has its own front door, along with interconnecting internal access. It is ideal for multi-generational living, guest accommodation, or a potential holiday let.

Period features in the main entrance hall include detailed cornicing, a ceiling rose, and a wooden staircase.

Curved stone mullion bay windows in the sitting room are framed in Russian vine, and give stunning valley views, while period cornicing, and arched recesses are coupled with inbuilt storage.

The bay-fronted dining room has an Adam-style fireplace, and folding doors to the kitchen with shaker-style cabinetry, a breakfast island, Neff appliances and dual sash windows.

Exposed beams are found in the lounge, that has a gas fire, garden views, and leads to the south-facing conservatory, again with fabulous views, then an area with York stone-flagged flooring and planter tiers.

A triple-vaulted wine cellar is below, and there's a utility room.

Up a striking staircase with the Rawson family crest is the first floor landing then five double bedrooms, each with single sash or stone mullion windows.

Most have built-in wardrobes, sinks, or fireplaces, with period fittings, botanical tiling, and statement wallpaper.

The self-contained, four-bedroom Cottage has a vestibule through to a lounge with gas stove and mullion windows, then a modern kitchen with fitted cabinetry and a stable door to the private cottage garden and courtyard.

A cellar ​has potential for conversion​.

Two first floor double bedrooms with sash windows and valley views, share a traditional bathroom. One top floor room has an en suite, and the other is currently a dual-aspect hobby room.

The Brockwell House gardens are a true sanctuary, and beyond is the arboretum, planted with rare specimens over 25 years, and visited by roe deer, foxes and badgers.

​Brockwell House and Cottage, Brockwell Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3PQ​, is for sale at £1,750,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

