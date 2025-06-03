Step into this magical, nature-soaked Hebden Bridge home - it's like no other

Dogbottom​ sits wihin its own grounds, surrounded by nature, yet is just a 10-minute stroll to the centre of Hebden Bridge.

The magical property combines abundant charm with flexible living spaces, a self-contained cabin, and bespoke details throughout​.

​Its vestibule, featuring exposed stone walls and wooden beams, ​has a multi-fuel fireplace set into a stone hearth, then space that flows into ​an open-plan kitchen-diner.

Wooden units and worktops feature in the kitchen, while dual-aspect windows display stunning woodland views.

The cosy, beamed lounge with multi-fuel burner in a stone fireplace, also has a deep window sill to curl up on with a good book.

Above is a stunning family bathroom featuring a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and a centuries-old stained glass window from a French church.

The triple-aspect main bedroom offers treetop views and looks down over the outdoor hot tub area.

Another double bedroom has an exposed stone chimney breast, wooden beams, and dual-aspect views, while a single bedroom is bright and cosy with a Velux window and bespoke wooden shelving.

A beautiful stained glass window lights up the landing.

A versatile new wing, ideal for multigenerational living, creative workshops, or rental potential, has a kitchenette-style room with underfloor heating, a mezzanine sleeping area, sauna, bathroom and a studio, currently used for yoga retreats.

With curved, sliding glass doors, and underfloor heating, it connects to the surrounding landscape

Two double bedrooms include one with a private balcony within the trees.

With a shaker-style kitchen, is another bathroom and a mezzanine storage shelf.

The Cave is ideal for guests, for creative retreats, a home office, or for income potential: this self-contained outbuilding includes a fully-equipped kitchen with oak dining table that converts to a pool or snooker table, a bathroom with double shower, and a walk-in wardrobe. It has electricity, running water, and Wi-Fi.

At the bottom of the garden is The Cabin, a self-contained log cabin with storybook charm. It has electricity, running water, and decking looking over the garden and pond, and can be a guest suite, creative hideaway, or holiday let.

It includes a studio or bedroom with study area, a kitchenette with multi-fuel burner, and a bathroom.

Private forested grounds have no overlooking neighbours, but do have suntraps, a wood-clad hot tub set into decking, with adjacent hot outdoor shower, and parking for up to eight cars.

In its peaceful, wooded valley, Dogbottom is an extraordinary, hidden haven.

Dogbottom, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7AB​, is for sale at £1,300,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

1 . Dogbottom, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7AB​ A private hot tub area set within decking. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Dogbottom, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7AB​ The bright and spacious interior of Dogbottom. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Dogbottom, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7AB​ The beamed, open plan kitchen has wooden units and worktops. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales