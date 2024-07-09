Inside this grand home with solid oak features, marble fireplaces and bespoke kitchen.

Rishworth Mill House stands within extensive private grounds and gardens.

With many original features, the property also offers scope for modernisation.

Stone pillars give entry to a private driveway, leading to two garages, with ample parking.

With a tiered side garden is a lawned and private garden to the rear, with a patio, mature trees, plants and shrubs.

Through a solid oak door, the grand entrance hallway has oak panelled walls, and cloakroom off.

Its sandstone fireplace holds a multi-fuel burner, and a striking open oak staircase with spindle balustrade rises to the first floor. A hidden second staircase originally led to the servants’ quarters.

In the kitchen are bespoke oak units with integrated appliances that include a Bosch oven and microwave, and a Neff electric hob with extractor hood, while below is a cellar room with vaulted ceiling that provides useful storage.

Off the kitchen, a conservatory has French doors to the rear garden, and adjoins a single garage, that like the second garage, has power, lighting and electric doors. The second garage has a built-in work bench.

A spacious sitting room off the kitchen and hallway offers scope to knock through to create open living space, subject to planning approval.

There’s a large sash window overlooking the rear garden, and an open fire within an original marble fireplace.

The drawing room is another pleasant reception room with dual aspect sash windows and garden views beyond. Again, this room has an original marble fireplace, with an open fire.

A striking dining room has dual aspect sash windows and an open fire within an oak fireplace, while a rear hallway has a cloakroom with w.c. and an oak door to outside.

Open vaults and exposed beams feature on the first floor gallery landing, with an oak panelled wall.

Four bedrooms with period decor detail and a house bathroom are at this level, with the main bedroom and en suite with freestanding roll top bath to the rear, looking over the gardens.

All bedrooms have feature fireplaces, and two have dual aspect sash windows.

A further double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, garden views and a wash basin was formerly part of the servants’ quarters, with additional access from the hidden staircase to the ground floor hallway.

The second-floor attic has impressive space partitioned to two rooms, with windows at either gable end, built-in bookshelves and original fireplaces. Exposed beams and stonework add rusticity.

Rishworth Mill House, Rishworth Mill Lane, Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4RB is priced at £695,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

