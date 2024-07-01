This character home is also a veritable tardis - take a look inside

With three reception rooms, and a great layout for entertaining, the house has a cloakroom, boot room and utility room as very useful ground floor facilities, then there are traditional features such as warming log burners, stained glass and an aga in the vast dining kitchen with its bespoke units and wooden worktops.

The lounge and another reception room have inglenook fireplaces with log burners, and wooden flooring features from the vestibule and hallway through to two main reception rooms.

The dining room is open plan to the kitchen and has French doors to the rear garden.

Four double bedrooms again are spacious, all with character of their own, and the family bathroom is elegant, with both bath and shower - and a hand shower over the bath.

One bedroom has an en suite facility, and three have feature fireplaces. Two have walk-in or built-in wardrobes.

Colourful English country gardens are found to both the front and rear of the property, with a lawn and decking to the rear, along with a greenhouse and store. Beyond the stretch of lawn with mature trees are open fields and far-reaching views.

The front garden has dry stone walling around its boundary, and a stone pathway to the front door, with flowers, plants and shrubs to either side.

With a detached garage is a separate home office that again is flexible space. Both of these buildings have interior power and light connection.

This property in Kitson Lane, Norland, is for sale at £625,000 with Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 310044.

1 . Kitson Lane, Norland, Halifax The open plan kitchen and diner is particularly bright and spacious.Photo: Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Kitson Lane, Norland, Halifax Doors open from the open plan dining space to a decked seating areaPhoto: Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Kitson Lane, Norland, Halifax One of the sizable reception rooms with wooden flooring.Photo: Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . Kitson Lane, Norland, Halifax Another reception room displaying an inglenook fireplace and log burner.Photo: Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales