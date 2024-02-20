Take a look at this high-spec home - with six bedrooms and six bathrooms

The three-storey property has wrap-around gardens with an expanse of lawn, planted beds, and seating areas.

A high vaulted reception area with underfloor heating leads to the living areas, withthe high spec kitchen and diner, with solid Quartz worktops, an induction gas stove and twin low-level ovens.

A bay window and floor-to-ceiling Velux windows flood the kitchen with light, while the sizeable dining area also basks in natural light. A private dining area can accommodate a large suite.

There's also a sun lounge with flexible seating space.

Further facilities include a utility, a games room and an office, the latter having fitted furniture, and the games room with space for a large pool table, bar and media cabinet.

The family lounge, with soft lighting, has patio doors to the garden, and there’s a lounge expansion with a media cabinet.

A ground floor double bedroom is spacious and leads to the wet room that includes a walk-in shower.

There's also a separate guest w.c. and an under-stairs store.

All other bedrooms and bathrooms lead off a gallery style landing with Ash handrails and glass balustrades.

Bedrooms have modern, CAT 5 and CAT 6 cabling, and surround sound NOVA systems.

The main bedroom and two more bedrooms at this level all have en suites and walk-in wardrobes.

Above are two more double bedrooms with Velux windows, and the house bathroom.

The house has an integral double garage with an additional fully fitted kitchen.

Mature gardens and seating space offer privacy.

This home in Villa Gardens, Shelf, Halifax, is priced at £895,000, with Reloc8 Properties, Hipperholme, tel. 01422 756001.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Villa Gardens, Shelf, Halifax The approach to the six-bedroom property built in Yorkshire stone. Photo: Reloc8 Properties, Hipperholme Photo Sales

2 . Villa Gardens, Shelf, Halifax Bright and glossy open plan living areas. Photo: Reloc8 Properties, Hipperholme Photo Sales

3 . Villa Gardens, Shelf, Halifax The well equipped kitchen, with a large central island, has solid Quartz work surfaces. Photo: Reloc8 Properties, Hipperholme Photo Sales

4 . Villa Gardens, Shelf, Halifax Looking towards the fitted kitchen with spacious diner. Photo: Villa Gardens, Shelf, Halifax Photo Sales