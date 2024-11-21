Inside this historic farmhouse with striking features, and so much potential

The four to five bedroom period farmhouse has a spacious and comfortable interior, with unique design elements. Ceiling beams and an exposed stone wall are among its many features.

Its lawned garden adds to the attraction, with further land to the rear. There’s also a garage and off-street parking.

Several generations of the same family have lived in the house since 1871.

Son of the current owner, Sean Helliwell, said: “My family were tenant farmers until the 1940s when they purchased the three 'one-up, one-down' cottages, the farmhouse and land.

"Originally there were five properties there, now there are three. The one on the end looks out on to Keighley Road, and the Black House Farm one in the middle was originally two properties - one used to be a shop but we turned it into a sort of granny flat - and the main Black House Farm house which runs through the middle".

These form the one property for sale now, with the original land at the back.

Mr Helliwell continued: "My cousin still lives in Black House Fold, which is attached to Black House Farm, and consists of two original cottages combined. She looks out over the additional land at the back."

The family believes the farm was bought as a compulsory purchase by the council after the Second World War when land was needed for housing.

"The farm used to deliver milk all around the area using a horse drawn cart,” added Sean.

This property, Black House Farm, Raw Lane, Halifax, HX2 8JB, is for sale at £350,000, with Ryder and Dutton, Halifax.

