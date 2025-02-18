The attractive bay-fronted property has a central, but 'tucked away' Sowerby Bridge location.The attractive bay-fronted property has a central, but 'tucked away' Sowerby Bridge location.
See inside this renovated Georgian home, now for sale - it's stunning

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 16:58 BST
​This charming detached Georgian property stands within beautiful gardens in the heart of Sowerby Bridge.

With a central but private and leafy location, the recently renovated property includes plenty of parking space and a triple garage.

Once the home of the local doctor, with a surgery, the property includes a self-contained annexe that features a living room, kitchen, double bedroom, and shower room.

In total, the property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, two of which are en suite.

Along with its attractive and enduring period features, the updated house offers comfort with touches of luxury. Large windows allow natural light to pour in to the sizeable rooms.

To the front of the main house interior are two spacious reception rooms, while a grand entrance hallway leads on to a dining hall.

A stunning kitchen with a central island and a breakfast room has a door to a private seating area, while stairs lead to the driveway and garage, and a useful pantry.

Down the staircase is a good size basement with several rooms.

​From the first floor ​landing are five double bedrooms, two ​of which have their own en-suite bathrooms​, along with a large and luxurious family bathroom.

Th​e en-suite bathroom linked​ to the main bedroom is particularly striking, ​with a large walk-in shower and a ​stylish double-ended bath​ tub.

Two of the bedrooms come with ​super-size built-in wardrobes.

There is a large, private front garden with established trees and shrubs, three ponds and stone walls and pathways. ​To the rear​ is the long driveway to the triple garage.

​This property in Church Bank, Sowerby Bridge​, West Yorkshire, is on the market for offers over £650,000, with Cornerstone Estate Agents, Holmfirth, tel. 01484 688647.

An impressive entrance hallway leads on to a dining hall.

1. Church Bank, Sowerby Bridge​, West Yorkshire

An impressive entrance hallway leads on to a dining hall. Photo: Cornerstone Estate Agents, Holmfirth

The stylish kitchen with breakfast room.

2. Church Bank, Sowerby Bridge​, West Yorkshire

The stylish kitchen with breakfast room. Photo: Cornerstone Estate Agents, Holmfirth

One of the bright and elegant reception rooms.

3. Church Bank, Sowerby Bridge​, West Yorkshire

One of the bright and elegant reception rooms. Photo: Cornerstone Estate Agents, Holmfirth

Another i,pressive reception room with period decor detail and a feature fireplace.

4. Church Bank, Sowerby Bridge​, West Yorkshire

Another i,pressive reception room with period decor detail and a feature fireplace. Photo: Cornerstone Estate Agents, Holmfirth

