See inside this charismatic home with gardens, for sale in a top location
Above the front door is an arched window casting light in to the hallway with its wooden floor and period decorative detail.
A marble fireplace with living flame gas stove features in the spacious lounge, while the dining room has a period, marble surround to a cast iron and ceramic fireplace with open grate fire. French doors with shutters open to the side garden, and there’s a built-in unit with shelving.
An inner hall has a fitted cupboard.
In the modern breakfast kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, a Rangemaster multi-fuel cooking range, and an integrated dishwasher. A fireplace with stone mantel contains a cosy living flame gas stove.
Below are cellars with stone flagged floors: one has stone shelves.
A spindled staircase leads to a half landing with feature arch, and a bathroom with a Victorian roll-top bath, and walk-in shower.
Light filters through a Victorian stained-glass skylight on the first floor landing, that leads to three bedrooms with sash cord windows.
One double bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and a modern en suite shower room.
A second has a period marble fireplace, with open grate fire on matching hearth, while the third looks out over the garden.
Two second floor bedrooms haveVelux skylight windows.
There’s a front lawned garden, and a large side patio seating area, with shrubs and a pond.
To the rear is a flagged patio, parking space, and a further private road.
This home in Stafford Place, Huddersfield Road, Halifax, is for sale at £450,000, with Property at Kemp and Co., Halifax, tel. 01422 349222.
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stand-out-family-cottage-for-sale-with-extensive-gardens-4234864
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-listed-character-home-for-sale-in-heart-of-hebden-bridge-4229043