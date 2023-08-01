News you can trust since 1853
The front aspect of the attractive Victorian end terrace property.The front aspect of the attractive Victorian end terrace property.
The front aspect of the attractive Victorian end terrace property.

See inside this charismatic home with gardens, for sale in a top location

This striking Victorian end terrace, with large gardens, has been carefully renovated.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:12 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 08:13 BST

Above the front door is an arched window casting light in to the hallway with its wooden floor and period decorative detail.

A marble fireplace with living flame gas stove features in the spacious lounge, while the dining room has a period, marble surround to a cast iron and ceramic fireplace with open grate fire. French doors with shutters open to the side garden, and there’s a built-in unit with shelving.

An inner hall has a fitted cupboard.

In the modern breakfast kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, a Rangemaster multi-fuel cooking range, and an integrated dishwasher. A fireplace with stone mantel contains a cosy living flame gas stove.

Below are cellars with stone flagged floors: one has stone shelves.

A spindled staircase leads to a half landing with feature arch, and a bathroom with a Victorian roll-top bath, and walk-in shower.

Light filters through a Victorian stained-glass skylight on the first floor landing, that leads to three bedrooms with sash cord windows.

One double bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and a modern en suite shower room.

A second has a period marble fireplace, with open grate fire on matching hearth, while the third looks out over the garden.

Two second floor bedrooms haveVelux skylight windows.

There’s a front lawned garden, and a large side patio seating area, with shrubs and a pond.

To the rear is a flagged patio, parking space, and a further private road.

This home in Stafford Place, Huddersfield Road, Halifax, is for sale at £450,000, with Property at Kemp and Co., Halifax, tel. 01422 349222.

