Inside this individually styled home with stunning layout and location

Round Windows has its own postcode and a private approach. Five distinctive windows give it its name, and it has a Yorkshire stone cobbled forecourt.

A detached summer house, currently used as a gym, has panoramic views, and could also function as a great entertainment area, studio, home office or other, with its own access and a large terrace.

The spacious interior includes a living room with cottage-style decor, beamed ceiling, and exposed stone walls with inset shelving.

A large multi-fuel stove stands on a tiled hearth, with wooden mantelpiece.

One dual-aspect, beamed bedroom works well currently as a home office, with a multi-fuel stove.

The dining room features an inset multi-fuel stove, with a wooden mantelpiece, a cupboard, and a boxed cornice ceiling.

A stunning kitchen with slate floor and a lovely stained glass window has fitted units with oak work surfaces, and a range-style cooker with extractor.

There's a separate, fitted out utility room.

With windows to three sides, the conservatory, with air conditioning unit, has exceptional views and French doors out to the garden.

The main bedroom of four on the first floor has beams and fitted wardrobes, while a second beamed room has a cast iron fireplace, and feature round windows.

There's another double with fitted wardrobes, then the fourth, with cast iron fireplace, has loft access and a front round window.

Further to the house bathroom is an additional shower room, and a ground floor w.c..

A double garage with concrete floor has strip-lights, storage and windows, while the summer house has bi-folding doors, air conditioning and storage. It also has a w.c. with washbasin.

A side patio garden is bordered by shrubs, and seating areas include decking at the front of the summer house.

​Round Windows, Pule Hill, Boothtown, Halifax​, is priced at £700,000, with William H Brown, Halifax, tel. 01422 362845.

1 . Round Windows, Pule Hill, Boothtown, Halifax​ A beamed reception room with fireplace and exposed stone wall has panoramic views. Photo: William H Brown, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Round Windows, Pule Hill, Boothtown, Halifax​ The stunning kitchen has oak worktops and a range style cooker. Photo: William H Brown, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Round Windows, Pule Hill, Boothtown, Halifax​ The summerhouse has staggering views, and is currently used as a gym. It has air conditioning and its own w.c.. Photo: William H Brown, Halifax Photo Sales