Inside this unique conversion with south-facing garden and cottage annexe

The two bedroom adjoining annexe is currently run as a successful Airbnb, and both main house and cottage have wonderful far-reaching views across greenbelt land.

Agents Charnock Bates note that "there is opportunity for multi-generational living, home-working or income potential, all within a private yet well-connected location".

​At the heart of the​ main farmhouse is the kitchen diner, ​featuring a curved breakfast bar with tiled pillars, ​and integrated appliances​ that include a Hotpoint oven and Bosch microwave​. There's a cosy fireplace and access to the garden.

​In a fully tanked​, versatile​ cel​lar is a ​home gym, ​with a walk-in cupboard, and two storerooms.

A spacious lounge with ​dual-aspect windows and bespoke fitted blinds, ​has a marble fireplace​ and log-burner, and French doors to the patio.

The hallway has a glazed door to the garden and​ a staircase to the ​brightly lit landing ​that extends into home office ​space with lovely views.

​A main double bedroom ​with fitted wardrobes and vanity desk​ has a wisteria-framed window ​with hillside vista.

​Two further double bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes, and a house bathroom has high spec, contemporary fittings.

​Gatehouse Cottage, the ​two-floor annexe with an option to buy fully-furnished​, has its own entrance. Its dual-aspect lounge diner ​has French doors to a patio with an external plug socket.

The well-equipped kitchen has fitted cabinet​s, an oven,​ a four-ring gas hob, and extractor.

On the ground floor, the principal bedroom has an en​ suite wet room with seat and handrails.

​Another double bedroom​ is above, plus a stylish bathroom.

A flagged driveway ​can accommodate up to four cars​, while the ​south-facing garden is​ lawned with stone-flagged patios​.

​Framed by trees and shrubs, ​the garden has uninterrupted ​views.

A shed with a bike store ​is a further facility.

The Gatehouse, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland, Halifax​, is priced at £695,000, with Charnock Bates, covering West Yorkshire, tel. 01422 380100.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter​

1 . The Gatehouse, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland, Halifax A patio seating area, and the lawned garden beyond. Photo: Charnock Bates, covering West Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . The Gatehouse, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland, Halifax​ A bright and modern kitchen with diner. Photo: Charnock Bates, covering West Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . The Gatehouse, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland, Halifax​ A spacious reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Charnock Bates, covering West Yorkshire Photo Sales

4 . The Gatehouse, Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland, Halifax​ One of the property's double bedrooms. Photo: Charnock Bates, covering West Yorkshire Photo Sales