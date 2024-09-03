Inside this larger-style four-bed, three-bathroom 'hotspot' home

With enclosed gardens that include seating areas and a raised terrace attached to the house, the house is surrounded by greenery with far reaching countryside views.

The property offers privacy and peace, but it is also close to a choice of schools and many local services and amenities, with Halifax and Sowerby Bridge both within very easy reach.

Designed to suit modern family life, it has plenty of scope for new owners to adapt and make the house their own.

Currently on the market with Purplebricks – visit https://fave.co/3TdI5r0, it is offered for sale at a price of £725,000

A large and elegant entrance hall leads to a number of spacious rooms.

These include a comfortable lounge with feature fireplace, and picture windows that make the most of the lush scenery outside.

The dining room, found next to the modern and well-equipped kitchen, is ideal for hosting family dinners or for entertaining guests.

With four sizeable double bedrooms, the house has a particularly impressive main suite, with both an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

The other bedrooms share a well-appointed family bathroom on the first floor, with an additional bathroom to ensure convenience for all.

A lovely, large lawned garden is a private oasis to enjoy relaxation time alone, or social occasions with family and friends, with plenty of space for children to play.

The property also includes a double driveway, a roomy garage and a useful utility room, to add to its many other features.

This home for sale in Wakefield Road, Halifax, is on the market at a price of £725,000, with Purplebricks (Halifax).

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Wakefield Road, Halifax The well established garden is surrounded by greenery, with views that stretch for miles. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Wakefield Road, Halifax The entrance hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: Purplebricks (Halifax) Photo Sales

3 . Wakefield Road, Halifax The breakfast kitchen has fitted units and an integrated oven. Photo: Purplebricks (Halifax) Photo Sales