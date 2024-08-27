This roomy cottage is full of stunning features, with modern kitchen and bathrooms

In its quiet setting, within pretty Norwood Green, this home has many attractive features, and a south-facing garden.

A hallway with mosaic tiled floor leads in to the cottage.

Oak ceiling beams feature in the living room, with its stone mullion UPVC window, deep walls and stone sills. A stone inglenook fireplace and large coal-effect gas stove are central, with engineered oak flooring.

A large dining area with oak floor continues from the beamed lounge with stone mullion windows, and understairs storage.

The traditional dining kitchen has fitted units and solid wood worktops, with an integrated Bosch dishwasher, built-in double electric Bosch oven, and five-ring gas hob with hood.

A tall unit provides space and plumbing for a washer and tumble dryer, and a double-glazed stable door leads to a rear courtyard and parking.

Its stunning suite, plus exposed stone walls and ceiling beams, all contribute to a luxury family bathroom with roll-top bath, walk-in power shower and marble-topped vanity washbasin unit.

From the first floor landing is loft access, and all three double bedrooms.

A main bedroom with original ceiling beams and stone mullion windows has a scenic outlook. Deep fitted wardrobes and cupboards provide storage.

One other double room has exposed beams, and a high spec shower room with power shower has a Velux window.

The idyllic cottage garden includes a Yorkshire stone patio, a lawn and mature plants and shrubs.

To the rear, a shared courtyard has parking for two vehicles, and across the lane to the front is a purpose-built parking area with space for up to three vehicles.

1 Lower Ox Heys, Norwood Green, HX3 8QY, is priced at £600,000, with Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax, tel. 01422 648400.

1 . 1 Lower Ox Heys, Norwood Green, HX3 8QY A beamed seating and dining area has an oak floor. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . 1 Lower Ox Heys, Norwood Green, HX3 8QY The living room, with a large, stone inglenook fireplace containing a gas stove. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . 1 Lower Ox Heys, Norwood Green, HX3 8QY An alternative view of the beamed and cosy living room. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . 1 Lower Ox Heys, Norwood Green, HX3 8QY A well equipped dining kitchen with solid wood worktops has a Velux window. Photo: Marsh and Marsh Properties, Halifax Photo Sales