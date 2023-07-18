See the vista from the windows of this cottage with potential

The chance to buy a cottage in several acres of land, with fabulous views and great potential, has arisen in picturesque Shibden.

Three-bedroomed Dale Cottage has a stunning location, sitting in around 4.5 acres of land right above the Shibden Valley.

With plenty of scope and space to extend and improve, the cottage has retro-style charm, but presents a unique opportunity for anyone seeking a fabulously situated home to update.

An entrance hall with an open feature staircase up leads in to the property.

From there is the lounge, with a huge picture window that showcases a breathtaking valley vista. The room stretches from front to back of the cottage, with a sun room off that provides a second reception space, and again has stunning views. Doors open to a private side lawn and garden.

There's a fitted kitchen, again with glorious views, that has an access hatch to the underdrawings - currently used as a storage area. This has the potential to be converted to further living accommodation, subject to any necessary planning requirements.

From the first floor landing are all three sizeable bedrooms, and a family bathroom with coloured suite.

A private and pleasant garden is to the south, with a patio seating area to the west, that is placed at best advantage for the views.

Extensive grazing land and outbuildings stretch away from the cottage, providing further potential development opportunities.

The property is accessed from Brow Lane with direct access to a sizeable garage and with further parking space for vehicles.

Steps lead down from the garage to a workshop with storage, directly below.

​Dale Cottage, Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax, is currently for sale at £750,000 with Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram.

Call 01422 204545 for more information.

