See inside this luxury home that overlooks the River Ryburn

Along with spacious reception rooms and bedrooms, the property has office facilities for home workers, and a gym with swim-spa in what was originally the double garage.

The hallway wraps around a central staircase, and gives access to rooms that include the lounge, sitting room, dining room, a w.c., and the kitchen with diner.

Taking centre stage in the large living room is a feature stone fireplace, and the adjoining dining room is a perfect facility for entertaining guests and family.

Both the living room and the dining room have French doors that lead out to the back garden.

A separate sitting room is of flexible use, and is currently set up as an office and family room.

There is exceptional space in the modern kitchen, that has wall-mounted storage units, with granite worktops, an integrated dishwasher, and a full-size fridge and freezer.

Off the kitchen is a utility room with further storage space, and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

Also at ground level is a w.c. and a walk-in storage cupboard.

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with one used as a home office and two with fitted wardrobes and en suite facilities.

A modern three-piece family bathroom suite has the luxury of underfloor heating.

With its beautifully landscaped garden, the property lends itself well to outdoor entertaining. Its unique decking overlooking the picturesque river is ideal for sitting out in the warmer months of the year.

This home in Bar Lane, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £850,000, with Ryder and Dutton estate agents, Halifax.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Bar Lane, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire A view of the property and its landscaped gardens. Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Bar Lane, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire The stunning kitchen, with breakfast bar and dining area. Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Bar Lane, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire The spacious lounge, with feature stone fireplace and log burner. Photo: Ryder and Dutton estate agents, Halifax Photo Sales