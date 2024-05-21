Inside this luxurious home with outstanding facilities, for sale near Hebden Bridge

Bridgewater House has been extended and improved over years to create a spacious family home with private landscaped gardens and exceptional views. A large plot of land to the rear previously held planning permission for another detached dwelling.

Flexible accommodation includes a main hallway with tiled floor and spindled staircase leading down.

A split level living room with windows to three sides, and panoramic views, has a Yorkshire stone fireplace with wood burning stove. Bi-folding doors lead to a stunning sunroom with tiled flooring and vaulted ceiling.

French doors lead out to a treetop level patio, ideal for enjoying wildlife that includes kingfishers and woodpeckers.

A bespoke Martin Moore dining kitchen comprises hand-built units and an island with granite worktops. Appliances include a range cooker and dishwasher, and there's a larder cupboard with shelving.

With its vaulted ceiling and gas fire within contemporary fire surround, the dining area is spacious. Amtico flooring runs throughout the dining kitchen, and French doors open to an extensive sun terrace overlooking the beck and garden – perfect for al fresco dining, with a wood fired pizza oven. This lovely part of the garden is a sun trap, with a hammock shaded by an old oak tree.

Also at this level is a study, or bedroom, with French doors to the front patio. Two double bedrooms with dual aspect windows include one with an en-suite shower room.

There's also a storeroom and a cloakroom.

A spindled staircase leads down to an inner hallway and the principal bedroom suite, with fitted wardrobes and a luxury en suite with freestanding bath and huge double shower, plus dressing area.

Two further bedrooms are accessed from flexible space with floor-to-ceiling glazed doors to a patio.

This suite of rooms has access to a bathroom that has a Japanese style soaking bath with shower over. There is the potential to create a completely self-contained unit here with independent external access.

The cinema and entertainment room is a huge multi-functional space with a door into the bespoke studio, office and gym, a useful annexe with glazed doors leading to the spacious courtyard.

A five-bar entrance gate and hand gate lead in to the property's gravelled forecourt with private parking,and leading to a carport, shed and log store. Dogs have their own external warm water shower.

Enclosed and completely private part-lawned gardens feature several terraces, with both firepit and barbecue areas. Mature trees and shrubs, including fruit trees, add to the idyll.

The grounds have views right across the valley, and have a woodland backdrop.

​Bridgewater House, Lee Mill Road​, Hebden Bridge, is for sale at £995,000, with EweMove Yorkshire.

