Inside this historic building with showcase kitchen and development potential

It was once the home of John Fielden or 'Honest John', the author of 'The Curse of the Factory System', that warned against sending children from the South in to the factories of the North. As an MP he ensured that the '10 Hours Act' became law in 1847, as a working system for child employees.

A blue plaque on the Grade ll-Listed property notes its history.

With a substantial front garden, the house also has a home-office outbuilding, parking for eight cars, and a rear courtyard. There is a building housing a natural spring, that would once have supplied water, and a pond.

A ground floor development for separate living space could work as an Airbnb, studio or alternative.

With a main porchway is a spectacular kitchen with diner, a large lounge, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The kitchen is a fantastic size, with high-gloss black units, granite-effect worktops, a breakfast bar and an integrated dishwasher, double oven and hob. There's a walk-in larder, and a utility room.

Patio doors lead out to a balcony with miles of views and steps down to the lawned garden, with hedging, plants, and flower beds, a bird house, patio and decking.

In the lounge diner, with its large picture window, is a stone fireplace, a ceiling rose, picture rail, Greek cornicing, and space for a sizeable dining table.

Also at this level are two double bedrooms, one used currently as a gym, and a bathroom with his and hers sinks, a double vanity unit and a large walk-in shower.

At top floor level is a hallway, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms: the master bedroom having two walk-in wardrobes.

Laneside House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £650,000, with EweMove covering Yorkshire. Call 01706 390 756 or 07725 064 523 for more details.

