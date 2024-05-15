Looking across the front of the Grade ll-listed house that is currently for sale.Looking across the front of the Grade ll-listed house that is currently for sale.
Looking across the front of the Grade ll-listed house that is currently for sale.

Inside this historic building with showcase kitchen and development potential

By Sally Burton
Published 15th May 2024, 08:29 BST
With a great central location that's within walking distance of Todmorden town centre, this historic property has undergone a complete renovation, and is both functional and stylish.

It was once the home of John Fielden or 'Honest John', the author of 'The Curse of the Factory System', that warned against sending children from the South in to the factories of the North. As an MP he ensured that the '10 Hours Act' became law in 1847, as a working system for child employees.

A blue plaque on the Grade ll-Listed property notes its history.

With a substantial front garden, the house also has a home-office outbuilding, parking for eight cars, and a rear courtyard. There is a building housing a natural spring, that would once have supplied water, and a pond.

A ground floor development for separate living space could work as an Airbnb, studio or alternative.

With a main porchway is a spectacular kitchen with diner, a large lounge, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The kitchen is a fantastic size, with high-gloss black units, granite-effect worktops, a breakfast bar and an integrated dishwasher, double oven and hob. There's a walk-in larder, and a utility room.

Patio doors lead out to a balcony with miles of views and steps down to the lawned garden, with hedging, plants, and flower beds, a bird house, patio and decking.

In the lounge diner, with its large picture window, is a stone fireplace, a ceiling rose, picture rail, Greek cornicing, and space for a sizeable dining table.

Also at this level are two double bedrooms, one used currently as a gym, and a bathroom with his and hers sinks, a double vanity unit and a large walk-in shower.

At top floor level is a hallway, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms: the master bedroom having two walk-in wardrobes.

Laneside House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £650,000, with EweMove covering Yorkshire. Call 01706 390 756 or 07725 064 523 for more details.

The plaque noting the birthplace of John Fielden, MP.

Laneside House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden

The plaque noting the birthplace of John Fielden, MP.

The modern breakfast kitchen with central island.

Laneside House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden

The modern breakfast kitchen with central island.

An alternative view of the kitchen, that has a walk-in larder and utility room as added facilities.

Laneside House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden

An alternative view of the kitchen, that has a walk-in larder and utility room as added facilities.

The balcony, accessed from the kitchen, is a great place for entertaining.

Laneside House, Rochdale Road, Todmorden

The balcony, accessed from the kitchen, is a great place for entertaining.

