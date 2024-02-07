Inside this spectacular Halifax home that looks out over miles

Shroggs House is a detached, high spec family property with exceptional space.

With five bedrooms, a hand-crafted kitchen and three reception rooms, it also has landscaped gardens and a detached double garage.

Built-in cupboards with sliding mirrored doors provide storage in the hallway, with tiled floor and under floor heating, and guest w.c. off.

An inner hall has a staircase to the first-floor.

The bespoke kitchen and family room, with fitted units and granite worktops, has an electric double oven and grill, an American-style fridge freezer, a free-standing automatic washer and tumble dryer, and an integrated dishwasher.

Its central island has a four-ring halogen hob, with integrated freezer and microwave, and a breakfast bar.

In the family area, French doors open to the side garden. There’s a wall-mounted TV and sound bar, with underfloor heating and mood lighting.

Stairs from the inner hall lead down to the cellar with power and light, that is used for storage.

The spacious dining room with an inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel stove on stone hearth, has French doors to a south-facing garden room with air conditioning and an insulated roof, that has far-reaching views.

An open-plan sitting room with arched window has three sets of French doors to the patio garden. The wooden floor has underfloor heating, and there is exposed stonework to one wall. A bespoke glazed and wooden staircase leads up. This room is suitable for conversion into smaller rooms if required.

A glass-fronted gallery landing with skylight windows leads to the main bedroom, where natural light floods in through six Velux windows with blinds, and French doors open to a glazed and steel balcony with valley views.

There’s a fitted dressing room and a luxury en suite bathroom with an egg-style bath, and walk-in shower unit.

One of four remaining bedrooms has an en suite, and two have built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom with both bath and walk-in shower has a feature shower wall.

To the front of the house is a south-facing terraced garden with a lawn, decked area, trees and shrubs.

A side lawned garden features a built-in stone barbeque and flagged area, while to the rear, an entertaining area includes a pizza oven, seating, and garden lighting.

There is parking for numerous vehicles and scope for a further landscaped garden.

The stone built detached double garage has power, light, and a roller shutter door, with potential to be converted to living accommodation.

To the rear of the house, a cobbled area provides further parking.

Shroggs House, Copley, Halifax, is for sale at £795,000, with Property at Kemp and Co, Halifax, tel. 01422 349222.

